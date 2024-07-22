This Netflix sports doc is the perfect show to watch before the Olympics — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Just days after dropping the NFL doc "Receiver", Netfllix has treated us to another sports show that is perfect viewing for anyone looking forward to the 2024 Olympics: "Simone Biles: Rising".

The first two episodes of this two-part docuseries landed on July 17. Since then, "Simone Biles: Rising" has shot up the Netflix Top 10 Shows list, and, frankly, it's easy to see why.

This first part is a moving watch, one which brings us up close with one of the greatest gymnasts ever to grace the sport. It demonstrates her athletic prowess while also illustrating the demands that come with being part of the elite.

As a showcase of her talent, it's impressive, but "Simone Biles: Rising" is just as interested in revealing the athlete's mental fortitude, delving into her struggles with mental health and some of the challenges she has faced in her career and life, including all the criticism she received after her shock withdrawal from Tokyo 2020.

Critical reactions to the series have been very positive so far. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Simone Biles: Rising" has earned a coveted 100% critics' rating (albeit from only 9 reviews) and won some serious praise — Variety's Aramide Tinubu calls it 'an elegantly paced and vulnerable account' of Biles' life. Interested in streaming it? Here's some more info about the show so far, including when we might expect to stream more episodes.

What is 'Simone Biles: Rising' about?

Simone Biles Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Unsurprisingly, the new docuseries turns the spotlight on the titular gymnast's personal and private life. Beginning with her withdrawal from Tokyo 2020, "Simone Biles: Rising" gives us amazing access to the star and her close friends and family, painting an inspiring portrait and setting up her return to the world stage in Paris artfully.

Netflix's full synopsis reads: "Simone Biles has unfinished business. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was one of the biggest stories leading into the Games. But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned. And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage — forcing her to withdraw from the competition.

"Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done — be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises."

'Simone Biles: Rising' release schedule: When is part 2 coming out?

The first two episodes of "Simone Biles: Rising" were made available to stream on July 17, one week out from all the excitement of Paris 2024. In other words, you can watch "Simone Biles: Rising" on Netflix right now.

Already streamed the first two episodes? Well, you'll have to wait a while before the show returns, as Netflix has only said the second part will arrive in Fall 2024. Hopefully, we'll get a clearer idea of when we can expect to see the remaining episodes soon.

In the meantime, if you're on the hunt for something else to stream, check out our picks of the best Netflix documentaries you can watch right now.