New on Netflix in July 2024 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced the new movies and TV shows arriving in July 2024, and while it’s far from the most exciting month of new content for the popular streaming service, there are still a few gems that subscribers won’t want to miss.

For starters, July will see the streaming debut of the latest movie in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise. Eddie Murphy is returning as the beloved Axel Foley and this time he’s teaming up with a new partner. Speaking of returns, popular series “Cobra Kai” and “Too Hot to Handle” both kick off their sixth season this month and docuseries “Unsolved Mysteries” is also getting new episodes.

These are just a few of the new additions to Netflix over the next few weeks, and to make sure you don’t miss any fresh arrivals we’ve got the full slate down below. Plus, there's a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in July, to give you a last chance to watch.

New on Netflix in July 2024: Top picks

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Netflix is reviving the classic “Beverly Hill Cop” series for a new generation in “Axel F," the fourth installment overall and the first in more than 20 years. Of course, nobody could play Axel Foley like Eddie Murphy so there’s no recasting here. Instead, the action jumps forward to the modern day with Murphy once again donning the police badge and bringing back one of his most iconic characters. In “Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F," the smart-talking detective returns to his old haunt after his daughter’s life is threatened. Forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and with a little help from some old pals, our heroes uncover a major conspiracy.

Stream on Netflix from July 3

‘Exploding Kittens’

The popular Exploding Kittens card game is the inspiration for this new Netflix animated series that looks about as zany as its name would suggest. It opens on the eternal conflict between God and the Devil (yes, really), and things only get stranger from here as they both get sent to Earth to live with the humans as talking cats. With the voice talents of Tom Ellis as Godcast and Sasheer Zamata as Devilcat, “Exploding Kittens” looks set to be a Netflix series that, for better or worse, has everything talking this month.

Stream on Netflix from July 12

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 1

It’s the beginning of the end for “Cobra Kai” as the popular Netflix series kicks off its sixth and final season on July 18. The last season ended with the defeat of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), but don’t think these new episodes won’t have any conflict, especially now that Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back on the scene (and surely cooking up a new sinister plot). Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka) and their students are set to face some of their toughest tests yet, and longtime fans can expect some surprises as the show begins its three-part farewell.

Stream on Netflix from July 18

‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6

Netflix’s popular reality series “Too Hot to Handle” is also back for its sixth season this month, and while the general core of the show remains unchanged — it will still follow a bunch of impossibly attractive singletons lounging around on a picturesque island — viewers can expect new twists to keep things fresh. This time robot host Lana (for newcomers, the show is hosted by a light-up speaker) has a new sidekick, who Is set to change up the game. “Too Hot to Handle” season 6 will be the perfect summer distraction for reality TV enthusiasts.

Stream on Netflix from July 19

‘Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4"

“Unsolved Mysteries” is a Netflix show that doesn’t need a whole lot of explanation. It’s a true crime docuseries that delves into a series of mysteries that are, you’ve guessed it, unsolved. And while the show is (naturally) light on definitive answers, it uses re-enactments and interviews to expertly craft compelling narratives that span everything from disturbing crimes to paranormal sightings. While there’s little information on the cold cases that will be covered in this fourth volume, expect another set of twisting and chilling episodes that will have you attempting to piece together the mysteries in your head as you watch along.

Stream on Netflix from July 31

Everything new on Netflix in July 2024

Synopses provided by Netflix

JULY 1

"About Antoine" season 1

"Amazing Antoine"

"American Hustle"

"American Psycho"

"Annabelle"

"Back to the Future"

"Back to the Future Part II"

"Back to the Future Part III'

"Big Daddy"

"The Blind Side"

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Captain Phillips"

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"

"Easy A"

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)"

"The House Bunny'

"Jigsaw"

"The Karate Kid"

"Lost" seasons 1-6

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Matilda"

"The Nun"

"Paw Patrol: The Movie"

"Spider-Man"

"Spider-Man 2"

"Spider-Man 3'

"Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2

"Suits" season 9

"The Sweetest Thing"

"Uncle Buck"

"The Wiz"

"Zombieland"

JULY 2

"SPRINT" (Netflix Sports Series)

Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans.

JULY 3

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" (Netflix Film)

Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit detective Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.

"Love Is Blind: Brazil" season 4 (BR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

"The Man with 1000 Kids" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds - or perhaps thousands - of other children across the world.

JULY 4

"Barbecue Showdown" season 3 (Netflix Series)

The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion.

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

JULY 5

"Desperate Lies" (BR) (Netflix Series)

Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.

"Goyo" (AR) (Netflix Film)

A young museum tour guide with autism falls in love with his older coworker and grapples with new, intense emotions.

"The Imaginary" (JP) (Netflix Family)

Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.

"The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 3

JULY 7

"Boruto: Naruto the Movie"

"The Last: Naruto the Movie"

"Road To Ninja: Naruto the Movie"

JULY 8

"Bad Boys"

"Bad Boys II"

JULY 9

"The Boyfriend" (JP) (Netflix Series)

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.

"Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn" (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner.

JULY 10

"Eva Lasting" season 2 (CO) (Netflix Series)

Eva's return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie — and endless hope for Camilo.

"Love Is Blind: Brazil" season 4 (BR) (Netflix Series) (new episode)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

"Receiver" (Netflix Sports Series)

It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"Sugar Rush: The Baking Point" season 2 (MX) (Netflix Series)

Ready, set, whisk! Emotions — and cakes — run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough.

"Wild Wild Punjab" (IN) (Netflix Film)

A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex's wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip" leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab!

JULY 11

"Another Self" season 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık.

"Vanished into the Night" (IT) (Netflix Film)

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.

"Vikings: Valhalla" season 3 (Netflix Series)

Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

JULY 12

"Blame the Game" (DE) (Netflix Film)

Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone.

"The Champion" (ES) (Netflix Film)

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who'll teach him to face his fears.

"Exploding Kittens" (Netflix Series)

Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat’s next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone’s laptop.

"Lobola Man" (ZA) (Netflix Film)

Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client — only to find the stakes are higher than cash.

JULY 15

"Midnight Sun"

"Trolls Band Together"

"Wonderoos" (Netflix Family)

Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!

JULY 16

"The Boy Next Door"

"Chad Daniels: Empty Nester" (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Chad Daniels sounds off on dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the upside of an empty nest in this edgy stand-up special.

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"Homicide: Los Angeles" (Netflix Documentary)

From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.

JULY 17

"The Green Glove Gang" season 2 (PL) (Netflix Series)

Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown.

"T・P BON" season 2 (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Now an official Time Patrol agent, Bon continues his extraordinary rescue missions through space-time while mentoring his new assistant, Yumiko.

JULY 18

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 1 (Netflix Series)

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

"Master of the House" (TH) (Netflix Series)

A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

JULY 19

"Find Me Falling" (Netflix Film)

After a failed comeback album, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors — and an old flame.

"Skywalkers: A Love Story" (Netflix Documentary)

To save their career and their relationship, a daredevil couple journey across the globe to climb the world’s last super skyscraper and perform a life-or-death acrobatic stunt on the spire.

"Sweet Home" season 3 (KR) (Netflix Series)

The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice. As desires clash, a desperate fight ensues.

"Too Hot to Handle" season 6 (Netflix Series)

New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.

JULY 21

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

JULY 23

"All American" season 6

JULY 24

"Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" (Netflix Documentary)

This compelling docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s.

"Love of my life" (CO) (Netflix Series)

The young and fierce daughter of a wealthy landowner falls for a charismatic young laborer — only for their families to tear them apart.

"Resurrected Rides" (Netflix Series)

Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.

JULY 25

"The Decameron" (Netflix Series)

In 1348, a plague strikes hard in the Italian countryside as a handful of nobles take their servants to a grand villa for a lavish holiday. But what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp turns into a scramble for survival in this dark comedy.

"Kleo" season 2 (DE) (Netflix Series)

Former East German spy Kleo continues her whirlwind rampage through post-Cold War Europe, sending her deeper into her own past than she would like.

"Tokyo Swindlers" (JP) (Netflix Series)

A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.

JULY 26

"The Dragon Prince" season 6 (Netflix Family)

As Callum and Rayla set out in search of a way to destroy Aaravos, their friends face the elf's insidious influence in both Xadia and Katolis.

"Elite" season 8 (ES) (Netflix Series)

Omar and Nadia reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink.

"House of Ga'a" (NG) (Netflix Film)

Bashorun Gaa recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his own blood.

"Non Negotiable" (MX) (Netflix Film)

Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.

"Too Hot to Handle" season 6 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.

JULY 27

"The Man from U.N.C.L.E."

JULY 31

"Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa" (Netflix Documentary)

The first Nepali woman to conquer Everest sets out to ascend the peak for the 10th and final time in this captivating documentary.

"Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4" (Netflix Series)

Cold cases, bizarre creatures and more puzzling events are reexamined by witnesses, law enforcement and experts in this chilling docuseries.

Leaving Netflix in July 2024

Leaving 7/7/24

"War Dogs"

Leaving 7/14/24

"Abducted in Plain Sight"

Leaving 7/15/24

"The Beguiled"

Leaving 7/23/24

"Big Eyes"

Leaving 7/31/24

"American Graffiti"

"Anaconda"

"Enough"

"Fatal Attraction"

"Glass"

"Hulk"

"King Richard"

"Knocked Up"

"Lucy"

"Moneyball"

"Public Enemies"

"Resident Evil"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"Role Models"

"Shrek"

"Smokey and the Bandit"

"Smokey and the Bandit II"

'Something's Gotta Give"

"The Great Wall"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"The Other Boleyn Girl"

"The Theory of Everything"

"Top Gear" seasons 29-30

"Traffic"