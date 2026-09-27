I found the best Brad Pitt movie on each of the top streaming services — including my favorite crime-thriller of all time and a Tarantino masterpiece

Brad Pitt is the definition of an A-lister. More than 30 years into his career, his star power hasn't faded. Pitt's latest movie, “Heart of the Beast,” is now in theaters, so you might be in the mood to enjoy some of Brad Pitt’s best movies.

But with a filmography spanning several decades and more than 60 roles to his name, Brad Pitt movies are scattered across the best streaming services. So, I’ve combed through the libraries of the biggest platforms to find the best Brad Pitt movie on each. I've got picks on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+, Hulu and more. Each offers at least one Brad Pitt movie.

So, whichever major streamer you’re currently subscribed to, here’s the best Brad Pitt movie on each of the top streaming services.

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Note: Peacock is not included in this list because, as of September 25, 2026, it doesn’t have any movies featuring Brad Pitt in its library.

Best Brad Pitt movie on Netflix

‘War Machine’ (2017)

War Machine | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this year, Netflix released “War Machine,” an original sci-fi action movie with Alan Ritchson. It created some confusion because the streamer previously released an original movie called “War Machine” in 2017. Granted, this satirical comedy isn’t exactly memorable, and its lukewarm critical reception saw it fade from the spotlight fast. But at present it’s the only Brad Pitt movie available on Netflix, so it wins the spot in this roundup by default.

Based on Michael Hastings’ non-fiction book, “The Operators,” the movie tells the fictional story of a decorated U.S. military general, Glen McMahon (Pitt), who is dispatched to Afghanistan to “clean up” the situation, eight years into the war effort. Once on the ground, he faces resistance from beleaguered soldiers, stuffy bureaucrats, and a cynical journalist (Scoot McNairy), who is planning a no-holds-barred exposé that could bring McMahon down.

Watch "War Machine" on Netflix now

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Best Brad Pitt movie on Prime Video

‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ (2019)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Quentin Tarantino’s latest feature, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” isn’t my favorite movie of his acclaimed filmography, but it might just be his most entertaining. Plus, now is a great time to watch, as Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, is set to return later this year in a spinoff sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which debuts on Netflix this December. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s tribute to classic cinema and the era of larger-than-life movie stars. Pitt also won his first Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as Booth.

Opening in the 1960s, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former Western TV star who made the jump to the silver screen, struggles to cope with his fading career as the Los Angeles landscape shifts around him. But at his side is his stunt double and close friend, Cliff Booth (Pitt). The two navigate shifting studio dynamics and A-list egos, while also encountering the infamous Charles Mason (Damon Herriman) and his devoted followers.

Watch "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" on Prime Video now

Best Brad Pitt movie on Apple TV

‘F1’ (2025)

F1 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Director Joseph Kosinski proved his ability to capture fast-moving vehicular spectacle with “Top Gun: Maverick,” and the filmmaker followed it up with “F1,” a breakneck sports drama made in collaboration with Formula One. This gives the movie an impressive sense of authenticity, and also a whole truckload of unsubtle product placement. But still, if you want to see Pitt drive some very fast cars, it offers some of the best racing sequences around.

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a washed-up racer who is a whizz behind the wheel but who never lived up to his true potential. He’s given an unexpected shot at the big time when the struggling APXGP team recruits him as their new driver for the upcoming F1 season. Paired with an ambitious but arrogant rookie (Damon Herriman), “F1” is a basic underdog story that follows all the conventions of the sports drama genre but looks darn good doing it.

Watch "F1" on Apple TV now

Best Brad Pitt movie on Hulu

‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

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Pitt’s first collaboration with Quentin Tarantino came in “Inglourious Basterds,” and to borrow a phrase from his character, Lieutenant Aldo Raine, it “might just be [his] masterpiece.” This sprawling WWII movie plays fast-and-loose with historical fact, but Tarantino delivers a movie that is thrilling, funny, compelling and tragic. Plus, while Pitt deserves his flowers for his work here, it’s Christoph Waltz who steals the show, playing a despicable villain.

The flick tells two intertwining stories: One sees a French cinema owner, Shosanna (Mélanie Laurent), seek revenge after her Jewish family is murdered by SS officer Hans Landa (Waltz), while the other centers on Lt. Aldo Raine (Pitt), who leads a band of American soldiers behind enemy lines to seek retribution for the German army's war crimes. These two plotlines eventually converge as a daring plot to bring down the Third Reich is sprung. Earlier this year, Quentin Tarantino labeled “Inglourious Basterds” his “masterpiece,” and I certainly don’t disagree with the celebrated director.

Watch “Inglourious Basterds” on Hulu now

Best Brad Pitt movie on Paramount+

‘Seven’ (1995)

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Paramount+ is the current streaming home of my personal favorite Brad Pitt movie. In fact, “Seven” is my favorite crime thriller of all time, which is saying something, as I’m a thriller fanatic. Directed by David Fincher (also my favorite director — yes, I’ve used the word favorite a lot!), It’s a dark mystery flick that brings together Fincher’s trademark style with a twisting plot and one of the most shocking (and unsettling) endings in movie history.

Set in an oppressive city, detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) is just a week from retirement when he’s paired with the younger and overly-confident David Mills (Pitt). The two are assigned to investigate a gruesome murder, which quickly spirals into a manhunt for a serial killer who is committing crimes based on the seven deadly sins. If you somehow don’t know how this one ends, then stop reading this article and stream it ASAP.

Watch "Seven" on Paramount+ now

Best Brad Pitt movie on HBO Max

‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1994)

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Before the successful TV series on AMC, there was 1996’s “Interview with the Vampire,” a ‘90s gothic horror movie and one of Pitt’s earlier celebrated roles. Based on Anne Rice’s 1976 novel and also starring Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater and Kristen Dunst (talk about an impressive cast!), it’s an intriguing tale set over multiple decades that explores what it means to be a creature of the night when morals conflict with a monstrous nature.

Louis de Pointe du Lac (Pitt) is an 18th-century lord whose encounter with a vampire named Lestat (Cruise) changes his life. At his lowest, Louis accepts Lestat’s offer of being turned into a bloodsucker, but quickly comes to regret the decision. He attempts to forgo giving in to his violent impulses and plans to abandon his creator. But when Lestat turns a young girl (Dunst), Louis feels compelled to stay and serve as her protector. The story unfolds via flashbacks, as Louis is interviewed by a journalist (Slater), hence the title!

Watch "Interview with the Vampire" on HBO Max now

Best Brad Pitt movie on Disney+

‘Deadpool 2’ (2018)

Deadpool 2 | The Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Deadpool 2” qualifies for this list on something of a technicality. Yes, Pitt does appear in his superhero sequel, but he plays an invisible character. His actual on-screen time can be measured in mere seconds. But hey, even if Pitt’s appearance is minimal, “Deadpool 2” is still a movie worth watching. And fun fact: Pitt was originally considered for the much larger role of Cable, but scheduling conflicts got in the way. Josh Brolin took on the part instead.

Released when Deadpool was still part of the Fox Marvel Universe, the sequel sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) become the reluctant protector of a young mutant, Russell (Julian Dennison), who is being hunted by a time-travelling mercenary who believes that killing the youngster will change the future and therefore save his wife and daughter. It’s a quippy, action-packed follow-up, with the larger budget over its predecessor put to good use.

Watch "Deadpool 2" on Disney+ now

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