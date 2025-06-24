Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro lead Netflix’s latest No. 1 movie — and this comedy-drama is full of charm

Netflix’s top 10 list is always evolving as fresh titles arrive on the streaming service every month. This time, a charming new comedy-drama starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro has quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot, seemingly capturing the attention of viewers in the U.S.

“The Intern” landed on the platform just two days ago (June 22), and it’s already surpassed the new animated original “K-Pop Demon Hunters” and Gerard Butler's action-thriller “Plane.”

It’s actually nice to see this comedy-drama getting some love again, especially since it didn’t really win critics over back in 2015.

For a little context, “The Intern” follows an unlikely pairing between a successful, driven woman and a seasoned, wise older man who cross paths in a way that ends up changing both their lives. Sounds pretty charming, right?

I can confirm that it is. And anyone seeking comfort food in the form of a movie will find something to enjoy in this one.

So, if you’ve seen “The Intern” suddenly pop up in your recommendations, here’s everything you need to know before adding it to your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘The Intern’ about?

The Intern - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The Intern” follows Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro), a 70-year-old widower who finds retirement less fulfilling than he expected. Looking to re-enter the workforce, Ben lands a senior internship at an innovative online fashion start-up run by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway), a driven young entrepreneur.

As Ben navigates his new role, he quickly becomes a trusted presence among the younger staff, offering wisdom and a calm demeanor. Jules, initially skeptical about having an older intern, gradually comes to rely on Ben’s experience and steady support as she manages the pressures of running the company and balancing her personal life.

Throughout his internship, Ben builds genuine friendships with various employees and becomes an unexpected mentor to Jules. His old-school manners and thoughtful advice bring a fresh perspective to the modern office.

Meanwhile, Jules struggles with the demands of her expanding business and family, and Ben’s steady presence provides quiet strength behind the scenes.

Why you should stream ‘The Intern’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Maximum Film / Alamy)

While “The Intern” received mixed reviews from critics, I think it still offers meaningful insights, especially in today’s world where older generations are frequently overlooked or underestimated for being out of touch or struggling with new technology.

Nancy Meyers, the writer and director celebrated for her women-centered romantic comedies like “What Women Want” and “It’s Complicated,” delivers a charming and clever movie featuring standout performances from Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

Ben, the widower and retired executive, applies for a senior intern position at About The Fit, a fast-growing e-commerce fashion start-up in Brooklyn. Assigned to work with CEO Jules, Ben's initial role is to assist her with various tasks. But as you can predict, their professional relationship deepens into a meaningful friendship. It’s this heartwarming connection that takes “The Intern” out of average territory.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / AJ Pics / Alamy)

“The Intern” actually turned out to be more delightful and thoughtful about gender issues than its trailers suggested. There’s charm, a surprising amount of visual appeal, and sometimes humorous escapism.

As mentioned, this comedy-drama garnered pretty average reviews. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a score of 60% from critics and a slightly higher rating of 73% from audiences.

The site’s critics consensus reads: “The Intern doesn't do enough with its timely premise, but benefits from the unorthodox chemistry of its talented leads.” This is something I can agree with.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Maximum Film / Alamy)

Despite the somewhat mixed reviews, “The Intern” is an easy watch. Meyers proves once again why she’s a master at delivering cozy, polished movies that feel like a warm hug on screen. It’s pure comfort food.

The story itself moves at a gentle pace, which includes a small adventure to erase a wayward email, a visit to San Francisco, and plenty of moments showing Ben chauffeuring Jules around New York.

While none of these events are particularly dramatic, they’re all enjoyable to watch. Even though the movie’s message feels a bit muddled at times, it doesn’t take away from how entertaining the film is overall.

You can stream “The Intern” on Netflix now. Otherwise, see what else is new on Netflix in June 2025.