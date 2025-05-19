Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is a comedy-drama with Mark Wahlberg — and it’s inspired by a moving true story

Comedy is probably the genre I’ve delved into the least, but when I’m in the mood for something humorous and heartfelt (with a healthy dose of emotion), “Instant Family” always circles back onto my list.

It just landed on Netflix U.S. and has already claimed the No. 1 spot from “Nonnas,” which feels like a sign to give it another watch.

I didn’t catch “Instant Family” in theaters when it was released in 2018; I actually stumbled upon it randomly on TV one day. This comedy-drama quickly got my attention, and I’ve rewatched it a few times since.

"Instant Family" is a genuinely heartwarming story about a couple (played by Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) who adopt three siblings out of foster care, and what follows is a series of funny, emotional, and hard-hitting events that show the reality of adoption.

If you’re looking for a solid comedy to stream, “Instant Family” is a clear winner now that it’s sitting at No. 1 on Netflix. Here’s why this dramedy deserves a spot on your watchlist.

What is ‘Instant Family’ about?

Instant Family (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

“Instant Family” follows married couple Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie Wagner (Rose Byrne), who decide to become foster parents after feeling something is missing in their lives. Initially unsure of what to expect, they attend an adoption fair and unexpectedly connect with Lizzy (Isabela Merced), a tough, independent 15-year-old girl.

Soon, they learn that Lizzy comes with two younger siblings: shy, accident-prone Juan (Gustavo Escobar) and fiery little Lita (Julianna Gamiz). Despite the challenges, Pete and Ellie choose to foster all three children, plunging headfirst into a chaotic new life.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the Wagners adjust to their sudden roles as parents, they face a whirlwind of tantrums, emotional outbursts, and unexpected moments of joy. Lizzy struggles with trust and loyalty, especially as she holds onto hope of reunification with their biological mother, who has a troubled past.

Pete and Ellie begin to question whether they’re cut out for this life, but over time, the bonds between them and the children begin to deepen.

‘Instant Family’ is a heartwarming and emotional delight

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy)

“Instant Family” isn’t breaking any new ground as far as family comedies go. Its premise about a married couple deciding to adopt three siblings from foster care follows a pretty familiar trajectory: chaos ensues, lessons are learned, hearts are warmed.

But there’s a reason this movie has stuck with me ever since I first saw it on TV, and why it’s now sitting at No. 1 on Netflix. It’s not just a feel-good movie but a genuinely emotional ride that earns its sentiment without feeling forced.

The humor lands because it’s grounded in the chaos of real family life, and the emotional weight hits because it’s rooted in something true. “Instant Family” is actually based on director Sean Anders’ real-life experience adopting from foster care, and that honesty shines through. The movie doesn’t shy away from the messiness of adoption or the fear that comes with suddenly becoming responsible for not one, but three kids, two of whom are dealing with serious emotional trauma.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy)

Wahlberg and Byrne make a surprisingly compelling duo, leaning into the comedy without undercutting the movie’s more serious moments. Merced, as the oldest sibling, is especially great, giving the movie its emotional backbone without ever feeling too Hollywood about it.

What makes “Instant Family” so rewatchable (especially since I don’t often watch comedies) is how deftly it balances funny moments with scenes that hit far deeper than expected. I found this especially true during a dinner scene, where the newly adopted siblings completely unravel the evening.

Lizzy pushes back with sarcasm, Juan spills a dish while trying to be helpful, and Lita throws a full-blown tantrum over ketchup. The chaos is played for laughs, sure, and it’s something you’d expect from children testing their boundaries. But underneath the humor is a clear undercurrent of tension, frustration, and the very real fear that the family won’t click straight away.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Lifestyle Pictures / Alamy)

While you can see where “Instant Family” is going from the start, the journey still feels fresh because it’s told with so much heart.

You don’t need to take my word for it either. This comedy-drama has a solid rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 150 reviews, with audiences giving it 83%, meaning both parties agree. The site’s critics consensus reads: “Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment.”

This is a take I very much agree with. Most of all, it's the cast that makes it such an enjoyable watch, and the sadder moments carry meaning even when the humor takes over.

Stream ‘Instant Family’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Lifestyle pictures / Alamy)

If you haven’t heard of “Instant Family” or, like me, are due for a rewatch, now’s the perfect time. It genuinely surprised me with how emotional and charming it turned out to be, and the cast’s chemistry alone makes it one of the most rewatchable (and fun) comedies I’ve seen.

Whether you're watching solo or with loved ones, it’s a comforting yet sincere reminder of what makes a family. It doesn't sugarcoat the hard parts, but that’s exactly what makes it resonate. In a sea of comedies that play it safe, “Instant Family” dares to get a little messy, even if it doesn’t always explore the nuanced reality of adopting children.

Now that it’s streaming on Netflix, “Instant Family” is more than worth adding to your next movie night lineup. However, if you’re not feeling it yet, see what else got added to Netflix in May 2025.

Stream "Instant Family" on Netflix.