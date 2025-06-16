I didn’t expect Netflix’s new romantic sci-fi movie to be this charming — it’s a time travel story worth adding to your watchlist

Netflix’s top 10 movies list is showing a wide mix of genres right now, with Gerard Butler’s action-thriller holding the No. 1 spot, a shocking documentary about the OceanGate disaster, and, quite randomly, the meme-heavy “Bee Movie” creeping its way up.

But amid the usual action flicks and thrillers, a Mexican romantic sci-fi movie caught my attention and it’s one I didn’t expect to be so charming. “Our Times” tells the story of a 1960s couple who accidentally time travel to 2025, and the whole premise might sound a bit cheesy (to be honest, it is).

But what surprised me most was how relatable and genuine it felt, even with the sci-fi trappings. While the setting revolves around time travel, the story is about how two people from a very different era try to make sense of a future that’s completely alien to them.

Since its release on June 11, it’s been steadily climbing Netflix’s U.S. charts, cracking the top 10 and holding its ground in the No. 8 spot. So if you’re looking for something a little different that still tugs at the heartstrings, this time travel romance might be exactly what you need on your watchlist. Here’s everything to know about “Our Times” on Netflix.

What is ‘Our Times’ about?

Our Times - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Our Times” follows Nora (Lucero) and Héctor (Benny Ibarra), a married couple of physicists from 1966 who invent a time machine. When their experiment doesn’t go as planned, they find themselves unexpectedly transported decades into the future — the year 2025.

Thrown into a world completely unfamiliar to them, they must navigate modern technology and the challenges of adapting to a time far beyond their own. As they explore this new era, both Nora and Héctor find their relationship being tested in ways they never anticipated.

The story follows their journey as they try to make sense of their situation. With the help of people from the future, they work toward finding a way back to their original time, and then deciding if that’s even what they truly want.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Our Times’ gives time travel a charming twist

(Image credit: Alejandro López Pineda / Netflix)

Time travel movies usually center around characters trying to fix something (whether it’s a personal heartbreak or a full-blown global disaster) by changing the past, but “Our Times” flips that idea on its head.

Instead of going backward, the characters are thrust into the future, and the story becomes less about rewriting history and more about how they adjust and live in the now. This is what makes the premiere quite refreshing, and I’m glad the movie doesn’t want time getting into the meat of the story.

We're first introduced to a brilliant scientist couple from the 1960s who are just as devoted to each other as they are to their work. But when their groundbreaking invention accidentally launches them into the year 2025, their bond is truly tested when one of them begins to thrive in the future, and the other can’t wait to get back to the past. As you can probably guess, this sets up some juicy conflict.

(Image credit: Alejandro López Pineda / Netflix)

Lucero and Ibarra bring a fun, lighthearted energy to their roles as they try to make sense of life in the 2020s. They have some humorous, awkward moments, like struggling to use modern tech or reacting with suspicion to today’s fashion trends. But beneath the comedy, there's a more serious undertone: they’re both especially struck by how much attitudes around gender roles and sexuality have evolved.

It’s then that “Our Times” starts to peel back the layers of its premise, digging into how people evolve when everything they once knew is upended. And for most of the movie’s 90-minute runtime, this messaging works.

The only thing that made this sci-fi flick less effective was the third act. It felt a little hurried and uneven to me, with an ending that didn’t quite land emotionally especially after how strong and engaging everything leading up to it was. “Our Times” could’ve benefited from being slightly longer to go beyond surface level.

Still, if you can tolerate the weak ending and some occasionally muddled messaging, “Our Times” is enjoyable enough that it never feels like a chore to watch or like time you’ll regret spending.

You should add ‘Our Times’ to your watchlist if you love ‘About Time’

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you love time travel movies like “About Time” and “The Time Traveler's Wife” then you’ll probably find something to enjoy in “Our Times.” This new Netflix movie turned out to be a surprisingly charming watch.

Lucero and Benny Ibarra share a natural, believable chemistry that makes their relationship easy to invest in right from the start. Across the board, the cast delivers strong performances, all backed by detailed sets, convincing effects, and props that really sell the time period.

“Our Times” shows a lot of promise as a new take on the rom-com, but it definitely could have benefited from a stronger script and a more polished storyline (mainly to fix that ending). Regardless, it stands as a bittersweet reflection on how we grow and how relationships evolve when life throws us curveballs.

You can stream “Our Times” on Netflix now. For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix in June 2025.