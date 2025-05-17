May is blooming with great new movies across the best streaming services, but narrowing down which ones are actually worth your time is a thorny process.

Whenever I can't figure out what to watch next, I make a beeline for Netflix's top 10 movies list. Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be hits, but it's as good a tool as any to figure out which movies everyone's buzzing about.

To help settle the question of what to watch, we regularly comb through Netflix's top 10 list to showcase the best of the bunch. This week, that includes a heartwarming Vince Vaughn-led comedy drama, a beloved animated adventure, and a long-awaited sequel to a cult classic.

Still not sold? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Nonnas' (2025)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Vince Vaughn-led "Nonnas" is holding strong in Netflix's No. 1 spot since debuting on the streamer over Mother's Day weekend. It's clear to see why, with the dramedy directed by Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") earning a solid 80% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's inspired by the true story of Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), an Italian-American from Brooklyn who finds himself at a crossroads after the passing of his mother and grandmother. Gravitating to the time-honored family recipes he grew up with for comfort, he cooks up a plan to share that feeling with the community. He leaves his career to open up a Staten Island restaurant staffed entirely by Italian grandmothers, lovingly referred to as nonnas.

What unfolds is a heartwarming and hilarious journey steeped in classic Italian culture and cuisine. With every dish served, the restaurant fills with laughter, nostalgia, and the unmistakable fiery spirit of the nonnas, played by Hollywood legends Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, and Lorraine Bracco.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Paddington in Peru' (2025)

PADDINGTON IN PERU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

As soon as I saw "Paddington in Peru" was coming to Netflix subscribers in the U.S. this week, I knew it was a shoo-in for the streamer's top 10. So I wasn't surprised to see it's already claimed the No. 4 spot, beating out other kids' movie mainstays like "Home" and "Despicable Me" that have spent weeks on Netflix's most-watched movies ranking.

While it doesn’t quite match the critical acclaim of 2014’s "Paddington" or the beloved "Paddington 2" (2017), this third installment still delivers all of the charm and whimsy viewers have come to expect from the series.

This time around, the titular marmalade-loving bear (once again voiced by Ben Whishaw) sets off with his adopted London family to his home country of Peru after his dear Aunt Lucy mysteriously vanishes. As they carve a path through the jungle in search of answers, they stumble upon the treasure hunt of the century and join forces with the daring Captain Hunter Cabot, played by Antonio Banderas.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (2024)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You've heard of Christmas in July, now get ready for Halloween in May with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to his 1988 cult classic. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara reprise their iconic roles alongside newcomer Jenna Ortega, fresh off of starring in Burton’s hit "Wednesday" TV series.

Set decades after the original, it follows Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who has leveraged her previous brush with the paranormal into a career hosting a successful ghost-hunting TV show. But her skeptical daughter (Ortega) isn’t buying into the ghostly gimmicks. When a family tragedy draws Lydia back to her old home in Winter River, she’s forced to face not only her quirky stepmother (O’Hara) but also the hijinks of the mischievous "ghost with the most", Betelgeuse (Keaton).

This is a fantastic spooky adventure for the whole family, filled with lighthearted slapstick comedy and scares that are more playful than frightening. Plus Burton's signature gothic flair is always good for a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Nonnas" (2025)

2. "Instant Family" (2018)

3. "A Deadly American Marriage" (2025)

4. "Paddington in Peru" (2024)

5. "Home" (2015)

6. "Untold: The Liver King" (2025)

7. "I Still Believe" (2020)

8. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (2024)

9. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

10. "Twilight" (2008)