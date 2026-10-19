5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Oct. 19-25)

Netflix has confirmed its slate of new movies and shows for the week ahead, and if you want a full rundown, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service is adding 16 movies and shows this week; it’s not the biggest weekly slate of the year by any means, but it’s still plenty of new content to sort through. So, I’m picking out some highlights for your watchlist.

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunner 2” debuts this week, a standalone follow-up to the anime series based on the best-selling video game, Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, there’s “The New Stanford Prison Experiment,” a reality series that replicates the infamous psychological study, only this time with guardrails in place to avoid repeating the (in)famous experiment's mistakes.

Movie fans will be pleased to hear that Netflix is adding both “Gladiator” movies this week; the Russell Crowe-starring original will grab the headlines, but make sure to check out “Gladiator II” if you skipped it in theaters.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

There are also returning shows: “Nobody Wants This” season 3 reunites viewers with Netflix’s unconventional but very compelling couple. Or if you want twists that will keep you clicking “play next episode” after each chapter, “Lupin” part 4 is made for bingeing.

These are just some of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside my top picks, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in October 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Set in the universe of Cyberpunk 2077, the sci-fi video game from CD Projekt Red, developers of The Witcher 3, “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2” tells an original 10-part story in Night City, a futuristic metropolis where extreme body modification and corporate warfare run riot. Animation comes from the award-winning Japanese studio Trigger.

Why you should watch it: The first season of “Cyberpunk Edgerunner” remains one of the best video game adaptations of all time. This standalone follow-up will hopefully match its quality. It’ll tell a new story, with new characters, and plot details are being kept under wraps. However, based on the trailer, the visuals look stunning, and the dark cyberpunk tone appears spot on.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "Cyberpunk: Edgerunner 2" on Netflix starting October 20

‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’

The New Stanford Prison Experiment | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: In this reimagining of the infamous (but also widely discredited) psychological experiment, 30 strangers enter a simulation of a prison; some are assigned the role of inmates, others guards. Over the next two weeks, the cameras watch as these ordinary people slip into their roles, with the power dynamics exposing darker sides of human nature.

Why you should watch it: The Stanford Prison Experiment has fascinated people for decades, even if its results have certainly not held up to scrutiny. Netflix’s reimagining of the experiment could make for an interesting reality TV series, and at least this time there will be guardrails in place to ensure that all participants aren’t subjected to cruel treatment and inhumane conditions.

Watch "The New Stanford Prison Experiment" on Netflix starting October 21

‘Gladiator II’

Gladiator II | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Set 16 years after “Gladiator,” this long-awaited sequel sees Hanno (Paul Mescal) taken prisoner by the Roman army after his home is raided and his wife killed. Forced to compete in the Colosseum, he fights for revenge. With the empire’s future at stake, and to find the strength to win the tough battles ahead, Hanno looks to his past.

Why you should watch it: Netflix is adding both “Gladiator” movies this week, and while the original is comfortably superior, I’m picking the sequel because it’s less widely watched. It’s a flawed follow-up but has some epic action sequences, and also a phenomenal performance from Denzel Washington as a scheming arms dealer with big plans to seize control of Rome.

Watch "Gladiator II" on Netflix starting October 21

‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: The unexpected romance between a free-spirited podcaster, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and a Jewish rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody), gets serious in “Nobody Wants This” season 3. Their friends and family still have their doubts, but the unlikely couple is fully in, with the loved-up pair moving in together and Joanne preparing to convert to Judaism.

Why you should watch it: “Nobody Wants This” is easily one of Netflix’s best comfort shows. It’s funny and charming, and Bell and Brody have great chemistry. However, the real relationship that fans want to see develop is between Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons). Could this be the season where their playful friendship becomes more intimate?

Watch "Nobody Wants This" season 3 on Netflix starting October 22

‘Lupin’ Part 4

Lupin: Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Assane Diop (Omar Sy), aka the gentleman thief, is back. Four years after Part 3, Assane is in prison, believing his thieving days are done. However, that all changes when he receives a mysterious message and is framed for a series of museum heists. To prove his innocence and find the copycat, Assane escapes incarceration and dons the Lupin costume once more.

Why you should watch it: “Lupin” is a certified foreign-language hit for Netflix. The French series has been acclaimed throughout its run, with nominations at the Emmys and Globes. Part 4 promises an intriguing new web of secrets to uncover, and the copycat thief shake-up should be ripe for plenty of shocking twists and turns, alongside delivering the show’s reliable espionage thrills.

Watch "Lupin" Part 4 on Netflix starting October 23

Everything new on Netflix: October 19-25

OCTOBER 20

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" (JP) (Netflix series)

New crew. Same hell. A fresh group of hired guns hits the streets of Night City in this standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

"Blindspotting" seasons 1-2

OCTOBER 21

"The Mothers of Penguins" season 2 (PL) (Netflix series)

Determined to run their own school, Kama, Ula, Tatiana and Jerzy face brand new challenges in caring for their children — and one another.

"The New Stanford Prison Experiment" (Netflix series)

In this modern reimagining of the infamous study, 30 people enter a real prison for two weeks and shifting power dynamics expose what they're capable of.

"Six Kings Slam" season 2 (Netflix live event)

Six Kings. One crown. The world's top-ranked men's players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded, live tennis showcase.

"Emily"

"Gladiator"

"Gladiator II"

OCTOBER 22

"Couldn't Agree Less with Allison & Isaac" (Netflix podcast)

From money and parenting to jealousy and in-laws, Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell air out their messiest disagreements in this funny, honest podcast.

"Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?" (JP) (Netflix series)

Once Japan's most renowned stage actor, Gen is suddenly forgotten. Fueled by a need for recognition, he claws his way back from zero in this comedy.

"Nobody Wants This" season 3 (Netflix series)

Joanne and Noah take their relationship to the next level amid sibling drama, maternal meddling and one giant leap of faith.

"Bottle Shock"

OCTOBER 23

"Fading Grandeur" (ES) (Netflix series)

Desperate to sell his crumbling mansion, a fallen marquis tries to make a quick deal with a charming yet mysterious millionaire who has her own agenda.

"Lupin" part 4 (FR) (Netflix series)

After four years in prison, Assane is ready to start a new life with his family, until a copycat appears and Lupin returns to his most brilliant schemes.

"Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story" (Netflix documentary)

Beloved for blurring performance and personal crisis, Maria Bamford unpacks the mental health journey behind her fearless comedy in this documentary.

"Surviving Hurricane Otis" (MX) (Netflix film)

Wirpul and his half-brother fight to survive Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, where their brotherhood and courage turn adversity into hope.

"Dangerous Liaisons" season 1

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.