I’m a personal trainer for seniors — if you’re in your 30’s or 40’s, start doing this exercise now

My personal training clients under 60 may not be thinking about their full-body stability, but I am. It’s incredibly important to start considering your overall balance well before you reach your senior years.

For that reason, dumbbell front rack reverse lunges are a go-to exercise for almost all of my clients in their 30’s and 40’s. This movement improves single-leg strength, trains the deepest muscles of our core, and can even promote better posture – all crucial elements that safeguard our stability as we get older.

If you’ve got a pair of dumbbells, you can give dumbbell front rack reverse lunges a try for yourself. It’s an exercise that’s beneficial for any age group.

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How to do the dumbbell front rack reverse lunge

Discuss any new activity or workout with your doctor before proceeding. They may suggest alternatives based on your health history, or advise you to avoid certain movements or exercises.

The dumbbell front rack reverse lunge isn’t a complicated movement, but it may be a bit too advanced if you’re a total beginner. Consider meeting with a certified personal trainer for guidance. They can assess whether you’re ready for the exercise, offer modifications if needed, and give you progression options as you build strength.

You’ll just need two moderately heavy dumbbells for this exercise (check out the best adjustable dumbbells for working out at home here). A proper weight will allow you to do all of the reps in a set without needing to rest. If you can’t make it through a whole set without pausing, choose a lighter weight. If you can make it through a whole set without much effort, choose a heavier weight.

Start by doing 8-10 reps of the exercise on each side. Once that starts to feel easy, work up to 12-15 reps. Aim to do dumbbell front rack reverse lunges for 2-3 sets a few times per week. They can be done on their own or as a part of your lower body workouts.

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You should feel muscle fatigue with this exercise, but never any sharp pain. If you feel sharp pain at any point, stop doing the exercise and meet with your doctor before trying it again.

Here’s how to do dumbbell front rack reverse lunges:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.

Engage your core.

Bring the dumbbells to a “front rack” position, right above your shoulders.

Step your right foot behind you.

Bend both knees and lower your right knee towards the floor.

Stand up and step your right foot back to the starting position.

Continue for 8-15 reps, then repeat with the left leg.

Benefits of dumbbell front rack reverse lunges

Dumbbell front rack reverse lunges may seem like a lower body exercise, but it actually trains your entire body.

You’ll strengthen your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and hip abductors and hip adductors with this movement. Because the exercise is done unilaterally (or one side at a time), you’ll work each leg independently from the other, which can improve muscle imbalances and single-leg power.

By holding the dumbbells at your shoulders, you’ll force your deep core muscles, like the transverse abdominis and internal obliques, to engage and stabilize your hips and spine. This trains the abdominals to better support your body during movement, and can lessen your risk of serious falls as you get older.

Your upper body will get some work as well, namely your trapezius and shoulders. These muscles work to keep the dumbbell in position, contributing to better upper body strength and endurance.

Modifications for dumbbell front rack reverse lunges

I rarely start a beginner with dumbbell front rack reverse lunges, so if you’ve just started to work out regularly, you may need to modify the exercise.

I suggest doing basic reverse lunges first. This will allow you to build the right level of strength in your lower body and improve overall coordination.

Once you’ve mastered the basic reverse lunge, you can hold dumbbells at your sides. This increases the load for your legs, but won’t demand as much effort from the core or upper body as the front rack position does.

When those start to feel easy, you can perform a single-arm dumbbell front rack reverse lunge, and then eventually, the standard version of the exercise. Remember, you should be able to complete all of the reps in a set without pausing to rest. Adjust your dumbbell weight as needed.

Progressions for dumbbell front rack reverse lunges

If you can perform 15 reps of dumbbell front rack reverse lunges without feeling fatigued, then you’ll need to make the exercise more challenging.

Using heavier dumbbells is the easiest way to progress the dumbbell front rack reverse lunge. As long as you can keep proper form throughout the exercise, you can keep going up in dumbbell weight. Keep in mind, though, that when you increase dumbbell weight, you may need to decrease your reps. Begin with 8 reps on each leg and increase your reps as you feel comfortable.

For an extra balance challenge, bring your moving leg to a 90-degree angle at the end of the movement instead of stepping back to the starting position. This will force your hips and core to work harder to maintain stability.

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