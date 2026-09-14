I tried the $7 hack that promises to keep spiders out of my house — and it uses just 3 simple items

I'm a big fan of fall. Crispy weather, comfy clothing and cozy nights in. But, I tell you what I'm not a big fan of – spiders. Unfortunately, when we reach the end of summer and beginning of fall, it also becomes mating season for spiders.

Male spiders are desperately on the hunt and that brings them out of their usual hidey-holes looking for a mate. It turns out if you're seeing more spiders right now, they've probably been living in your house all year long.

Plus, if you're leaving lights on and windows open, the bugs will fly in and the spiders will surely follow their prey. Either way, it makes my skin crawl and I'd like to avoid any crawling altogether. Fortunately, I found a spider-repelling hack just in time – and it uses just three affordable items.

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How does it work?

TikTok user, @haz_colourfulhome, shared a simple hack on her social media that has kept her home spider-free for years. All you need, she says, is epsom salt, little net bags and some essential oil(s).

For the essential oil, Harriet recommends lemon, mint, eucalyptus and lavender, but you could also use peppermint oil, other citrus oils such as orange and lime, or tea tree. These are all smells that spiders hate, but you can pick ones that you love.

To follow this hack, carry out these five simple steps:

Pour the epsom salt into each bag, around half full

Fasten it securely

Dab the essential oil onto the epsom salt over the bag

Be as generous as you want with the oil

Repeat the process as many times as you need

One important caveat for this hack is that the essential oil will make the bag quite greasy. So, you should avoid placing it directly on any wood surfaces or any surfaces you'd like not to be affected. Alternatively, you can place it on a little dish on top of the delicate surfaces.

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She adds, it's completely up to personal choice how many you decide to place around your home, but she has them in lots of corners, by the front door and any hidden places around her home: "I am just that petrified I just think more is more in this case."

Crweety 50-Pack Small Mesh Bags: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon While this 50-pack of little net bags are presented as perfect for party favors (which I'm sure they are), you can repurpose them for this spider-repellent hack with ease. And with 50 in there, you can place them by every crack or gap you see.

Here's what happened when I tried it

(Image credit: Future)

While there's a citrus peel spider hack that I've been trying out, I feel like you can't overdo trying to stop the spiders taking over your home. It also doesn't hurt that it smells lovely, too. So, I grabbed some epsom salts, little net bags and essential oil ready to try out this hack.

And it was actually surprisingly simple. I should've known really considering Harriet managed to keep up an entire narrative during her TikTok video while completing the hack, but I was still worried the oil would get everywhere.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm happy to report though that the epsom salts and net bag seemed to soak up the oil quite well. It was still greasy, as Harriet warned, but not enough that I felt it would leave a stain or a mark.

It took me around 5 minutes to make a handful of bags and then I placed them around my home. The smell was subtle, but just enough to add a nice scent to the rooms. Unfortunately, I hadn't put into consideration my kids who decided it was game to find all the net bags and collect them all up again.

After I explained what they were for though, they were in full support of keeping the spider count down in our house. Now, I've not seen any spiders yet, but I fear it might be a little too soon to tell. Either way, it took me minimal effort, it was incredibly affordable and the net bags can be reused year after year.

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