If you're looking to find what new movies and shows Netflix is adding this week, I've got you covered. The streaming service is adding just 14 new movies and shows this week. But there are quite a few titles still worth adding to your watchlist.

A big returning title is "Outer Banks," which is back for season 5 this week. Another big returning show is "Love is Blind: UK," which is dropping the first eight episodes of season 3 on Wednesday.

If you're looking for something totally fresh, "Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" is a brand new documentary film about the rough times at the American plane manufacturer. Or, you could watch "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour," an hour-long special that marks Cook's first special on Netflix. Finally, if you're just looking for a good movie to watch, the unhinged 2016 comedy-drama "Swiss Army Man" is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, and it's a must-watch.

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Those aren't the only movies, shows and live events to add to your watchlist this week, though. Here's the full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days, along with my top picks for what you need to stream. Don't forget to check out everything new on Netflix in August 2026 for even more movies and shows to check out.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Outer Banks' season 5

Outer Banks: Season 5 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-adventure mystery teen drama series

What it's about: Last season, the band of misfits known as The Pogues was dealt a shocking blow. Chandler (J. Anthony Crane) killed his son, JJ (Rudy Pankow), in front of Kiara (Madison Bailey). Now, in the show's final season, she and the rest of The Pogues are out for revenge.

Why you should watch it: While this show might have started on a North Carolina island, it's transformed into a globe-trotting mystery. Season 5 marks the end of "Outer Banks." So whether you're a fan who wants to see this story through or just looking for a new show to binge, this is the time to check it out.

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Watch "Outer Banks" season 5 on Netflix starting August 20

'Love is Blind: UK' season 3

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating series

What's it about? "Love is Blind" takes blind dating to a whole new level. In this latest season of its U.K. edition, 30 singles from England, Scotland, and Wales, who range in age from 27 to 36, will enter the show's now-iconic pods to see if they can find happily-ever-after despite never even seeing each other before agreeing to get hitched.

Why you need to watch it: It's not impossible that "Love is Blind" season 3 will bring something new to the table. But, most likely, it will follow the same formula and produce the same addictive drama. After all, if it's not broken, why fix it?

Watch the first eight episodes of "Love is Blind: UK" season 3 on Netflix starting August 19

'Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing'

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary movie

What it's about: "Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" is the sequel to the 2022 documentary film "Downfall: The Case Against Boeing." This follow-up from director Rory Kennedy covers the death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett and highlights other whistleblowers who have come forward against the aviation giant.

Why you should watch it: If you've ever had doubts about flying on a Boeing, maybe skip this one. The company's mistakes have been well-documented and this point, and this documentary is sure to shed light on further questionable, even deadly behavior.

Watch "Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" on Netflix starting August 19

'Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour'

Happy Hour Official Trailer | Kelsey Cook - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: In "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour," the stand-up delivers a fresh, new hour-long special. She discusses the struggles of life in your mid-30s, including "hangxiety," as well as what it's like dating a literal "Chad."

Why you should watch it: Cook has done specials in the past on Hulu and YouTube. But this will be her first for Netflix. If you're looking for a new comedian to get into, this special is worth a look.

Watch "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour" on Netflix starting August 18

'Swiss Army Man'

Swiss Army Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Surrealist comedy-drama movie

What it's about: "Swiss Army Man" stars Paul Dano as Hank. He's been stranded on an island. He thinks he's doomed until he finds "Manny" (Daniel Radcliffe), a bloated corpse that has strange but useful powers. Manny might just be Hank's ticket home.

Why you should watch it: If you've ever wanted to see Paul Dano ride a flatulent Harry Potter like a Jet Ski, or see Daniel Radcliffe use his erection as a compass, congrats. This movie is meant for you.

But in all due seriousness, you really should check it out.

Watch "Swiss Army Man" on Netflix starting August 19

Everything new on Netflix: August 17-23

AUGUST 18

"Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour" (Netflix comedy special)

In this candid and clever stand-up special, Kelsey Cook explores “hangxiety,” relives a plane bathroom nightmare and breaks down dating a literal Chad.

"Take a Hike!" (KR) (Netflix series)

Four celebrity hiking newbies end up forming a club to tackle Korea's snow‑capped peaks. Can they figure out why on earth people go to the mountains?

"On the Road" season 1

"Seal Team" seasons 1-7

AUGUST 19

"Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" (Netflix documentary)

Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, in Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her Emmy-nominated producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant, uncovering startling new revelations and capturing voices from the inside.

"Here the Whole Time" (BR) (Netflix film)

Felipe just wanted a quiet summer with his artsy mom and every musical he could binge... when his childhood crush knocked on his door to join the party.

"Love Is Blind: UK" season 3 (GB) (Netflix series)

A new group of UK singles enter the iconic dating pods in search of love — but who will make it past the proposal, through the retreat and down the aisle?

"Swiss Army Man"

AUGUST 20

"Blood Sacrifice" (SE) (Netflix series)

Following the brutal murder of two police officers, a tenacious detective reluctantly joins forces with his estranged ex-cop father to catch the killer.

"Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten" (TH) (Netflix documentary)

When a young girl vanishes from a remote village, the frantic police hunt becomes a media frenzy. But who turned a suspected criminal into a celebrity?

"Outer Banks" season 5 (Netflix series)

After losing one of their own, the Pogues chase revenge and redemption as they pursue a stolen artifact with the power to change their fortunes.

"S&X" (JP) (Netflix series)

At his clinic, sex therapist Ichito Shimotori treats diverse and intimate sexual issues with sincerity. Yet, he secretly hides a struggle of his own.

AUGUST 21

"Facing El Chapo" (MX) (Netflix film)

Two Mexican officers must survive the final hours of their shift after crossing a ruthless cartel boss in this crime drama based on true events.

"Talamasca: The Secret Order" season 1

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 8/18/26

"Fall"

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