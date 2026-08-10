If you're looking to find what new movies and shows Netflix is adding this week, I've got you covered. The streaming service is adding 21 new movies and shows this week. But there are quite a few titles still worth adding to your watchlist.

Top of the list is "Tires" season 3. Shane Gillis may not be batting a thousand with his other Netflix appearances, but this show is a certified hit. If you prefer some drama with your comedy, though, you may want to watch "Don't Say Good Luck." This teen musical is the latest Netflix movie to star Sunny Sandler, but I'll be watching it for Steve Buscemi. Then again, I might stick to MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins, which pits my adopted Philadelphia baseball team against the former Washington Senators in a cornfield in Iowa.

If for some reason those aren't your speed, you could check out "Mourinho." This three-part docuseries puts the spotlight on a football manager who's never shied away from it in his storied career. Or, check out "Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On," which is the latest comedy special from the "Eric Andre Show" veteran.

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Those aren't the only movies, shows and live events to add to your watchlist this week, though. Here's the full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days, along with my top picks for what you need to stream. Don't forget to check out everything new on Netflix in August 2026 for even more movies and shows to check out.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Tires' season 3

Tires: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Workplace comedy series

What it's about: "Tires" stars Steve Gerben as Will. He manages his family's West Chester auto-repair chain, and he's barely keeping it alive. Not helping things is his cousin, Shane (Shane Gillis), who is not just family but also a questionable employee.

Why you should watch it: Season 3 looks to be more of the same for the Gillis-led sitcom. While his comedy is sometimes questionable (to say the least), this show acknowledges that ... to a degree. It's still often sophomoric humor, but you'll almost certainly laugh.

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Watch "Tires" season 3 on Netflix starting August 13

'Don't Say Good Luck'

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Musical teen drama movie

What's it about? "Don't Say Good Luck" stars Sunny Sandler as Sophie. She's a high schooler aspiring to be an actress. But as she scores the lead in the high school musical, her home life starts to unravel.

Why you need to watch it: Based on the trailer, it sure seems like Melanie Lynskey dies at the end of the movie, which is a bummer. Honestly, this "dramedy" seems to be heavy on the drama. But it also has Steve Buscemi as Sophie's grandfather, so I'm at least a little intrigued.

Watch "Don't Say Good Luck" on Netflix starting August 14

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins

MLB at Field of Dreams | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live sporting event

What it's about: For the first time in four years, baseball is returning to Dyersville, Iowa. Home of the Field of Dreams, built on the site of the stadium from the iconic Kevin Costner movie of the same name, this patch of former cornfield will host the Philadelphia Phillies as they take on (and hopefully pummel) the Minnesota Twins.

Why you should watch it: If you build it, they will stream. Or, at least, that's what Netflix is hoping. It's their first time hosting the live Major League Baseball event. But Netflix is now fairly experienced at broadcasting live sports, so hopefully it'll be all Schwarbombs and no buffering.

Watch MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins on Netflix live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on August 13

'Mourinho'

MOURINHO | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Docuseries

What it's about: José Mourinho wasn't always known as "The Special One." He started as a journeyman footballer. But everything changed in 2002 when he took over at Porto. In two years, he took them from a struggling side to champions of Europe. Since then, he's won at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma. He may be egomaniacal, but there's no denying he's special.

Why you should watch it: Pretty much every football fan knows who Mourinho is. He's never been shy, and given the high-profile clubs he's won at, he's earned his time in the spotlight. That said, I'm very curious to see what Zlatan Ibrahimović has to say about his former manager in this docuseries.

Watch "Mourinho" on Netflix starting August 11

'Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On'

The Truth About the Vaccine | Rory Scovel - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Rory Scovel isn't the biggest name in comedy. But between appearances on "The Eric Andre Show," "Comedy Bang Bang" and a series of comedy specials, fans of stand-up likely know who he is. Now, he's bringing a new hour-long special to Netflix: "Show Must Go On."

Why you should watch it: We don't really know anything about Scovel's upcoming special. So I've included a clip above from his previous standup work. If you like it, you'll almost certainly like "Show Must Go On."

Watch "Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On" on Netflix starting August 11

Everything new on Netflix: August 10-16

AUGUST 10

"Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish" season 3 (Netflix family)

Fun-loving pals Red and Blue swim together through life's ups and downs while visiting the zoo, camping out in nature, going to the doctor and more.

"Midwinter Break"

AUGUST 11

"Mourinho" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This trophy-packed, insider-fuelled documentary charts José Mourinho's iconic rise as one of the world's top footballing managers of the most elite clubs.

"Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On" (Netflix comedy special)

With a hypothetical home invasion, a biblical reenactment and his late dad's final wish, Rory Scovel delivers unrelenting laughs in this raucous special.

"What's Eating Dan?" season 1

AUGUST 12

"Nando Between Two Worlds - A Sintonia Film" (BR) (Netflix film)

Caught between family life and his obligations to the criminal underworld, Nando faces an impossible choice about where his true loyalties lie.

AUGUST 13

"A Child of My Own" (MX) (Netflix film)

Desperate for a baby and burdened by family and societal expectations, a woman fakes a pregnancy and gets tangled in a crime in this shocking documentary.

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins (Netflix live event)

The Phillies face the Twins as Major League Baseball returns to the Iowa cornfields for a nostalgic night of America's favorite pastime.

"My Brilliant Career" (AU) (Netflix series)

Modern, rebellious Sybylla dreams only of writing. Choosing an exciting career over a safe marriage is easy — until she falls in love unexpectedly.

"This, That and Everything in Between" (PH) (Netflix film)

A TV writer's carefully rebuilt life unravels when her estranged mother resurfaces after 27 years — with a secret that changes everything.

"Tires" season 3 (Netflix series)

While settling in as part owners of a struggling Valley Forge, Will confronts the road not taken and Shane finds himself on a detour toward adulthood.

"Immaculate"

AUGUST 14

"Don't Say Good Luck" (Netflix film)

In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.

"Moria" (AR) (Netflix series)

In this highly stylized fictionalization, Moria Casán transforms her life story into a symbolic spectacle of fame, controversy and ceaseless reinvention.

"My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me" (DE) (Netflix film)

Olli and Matze are best friends living, working and planning to travel the world together — until Matze's romance with Rebecca turns it all upside down.

"To the Max" (ES) (Netflix film)

A group of friends bonded by their love for extreme sports discovers BASE jumping in wingsuits — but feeling like flying carries the highest risks.

"Umthetho" (ZA) (Netflix series)

To keep their youngest brother alive, an idealistic state prosecutor is forced to become a double agent in her imprisoned older brother's gang.

AUGUST 15

"Firehouse Dog"

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

"The Shallows"

"Smurfs: The Lost Village"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 8/10/26

"Copshop"

"Marry Me"

Leaving 8/15/26

"The Game" seasons 1-33

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