3 reasons why I’m glad Google didn’t give the Fitbit Edge NFC

I just reviewed the Fitbit Edge, Google's long-awaited follow-up to 2023's Fitbit Charge 6, and it's better than its predecessor in nearly every single way, making it one of the best fitness trackers in 2026.

However, some folks seem particularly irked by Google's decision to nix the NFC antenna — found in the Charge 6 and used for contactless payments — from the Fitbit Edge. This is a criticism I don't agree with.

With that in mind, here are the three biggest reasons I'm genuinely glad Google didn't give the new Fitbit Edge NFC.

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Google Fitbit Edge: $179 at Amazon The Fitbit Edge replaces the three-year-old Fitbit Charge 6, claiming the crown as one of the most well-rounded fitness tracking wearables on the market today, with just the right amount of features for most people.

1. Google gave the Edge an altimeter instead

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The main reason I'm glad Google nixed the NFC antenna on the Fitbit Edge is that the tech giant replaced it with something far more useful: a barometric altimeter for tracking elevation during outdoor workouts.

The Fitbit Charge 6 lacks this piece of tech, and as a result, it doesn't provide climb data, even for activities like bike rides and hikes.

More importantly, the Fitbit Edge has already proven to be an extremely reliable fitness tracker for logging uphill efforts based on test results from my Fitbit Edge review and an even more recent head-to-head comparison versus the Apple Watch 12 (which the Edge won).

2. Less than 1% of Fitbit Charge 6 users used NFC

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Another reason I don't miss NFC on the Fitbit Edge — as recently confirmed via an email from Google — is the fact that less than 1% of Fitbit Charge 6 owners actually use NFC for contactless payments. So, for the Fitbit Edge, the brand instead "prioritized other top features such as adding an altimeter and requested improvements," according to that same email.

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As noted in the Fitbit Edge conclusion of my review — written before receiving Google's note about Fitbit Charge 6 NFC usage — I suspected that most folks would rather have accurate elevation data for outdoor workouts than the ability to pay for their coffee from the wrist. And Google's note only confirms that hunch.

3. The lack of NFC keeps the cost of the Edge down

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Finally, why pay more for features you're unlikely to use? After all, the $179 Fitbit Edge costs roughly the same as its three-year-old $159 predecessor when you account for inflation. Not only might adding NFC potentially increase the device's launch price, but it could also result in a larger case size, two things that would definitely detract from the Edge's overall appeal.

What are your thoughts on the Fitbit Edge? Do you agree with me that Google was wise to swap the NFC antenna for an altimeter? And which Google wearable would you be most likely to rock in 2026 and beyond? Let me know in the poll below.

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