I'm a horror fan, and these 15 classic horror movies belong in your Halloween Blu-ray collection

We're heading into mid October, which means that we're getting closer to Halloween! But why restrict spooky season to just one day when you can fill the whole month with creepy delights?

One great way to get in the mood is by watching a horror movie or two. For this list I've picked out 15 all time classics of the genre, all of which are available to own on Blu-ray.

There are newer films here, like Sinners and Weapons, but also a selection of enduring classics like the great Eyes Without A Face and The Shining. Speaking of the King of Horror, make sure to also check out our list of the best Stephen King books.

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