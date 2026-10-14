I'm a horror fan, and these 15 classic horror movies belong in your Halloween Blu-ray collection
Scare yourself silly with these 15 must-see horror movies
We're heading into mid October, which means that we're getting closer to Halloween! But why restrict spooky season to just one day when you can fill the whole month with creepy delights?
One great way to get in the mood is by watching a horror movie or two. For this list I've picked out 15 all time classics of the genre, all of which are available to own on Blu-ray.
There are newer films here, like Sinners and Weapons, but also a selection of enduring classics like the great Eyes Without A Face and The Shining. Speaking of the King of Horror, make sure to also check out our list of the best Stephen King books.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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