5 best movies to stream on Prime Video for Halloween 2026

Halloween is the perfect excuse to turn off the lights, grab your favorite snacks and spend the evening watching something that will make you regret looking down a dark hallway. And as a horror fan, October is easily my favorite time of year to settle in for a movie marathon. Whether I’m revisiting a classic or taking a chance on something new, I’m always up for streaming a good chiller.

Trick or Stream This article is part of Trick or Stream, a seasonal series where Tom's Guide writers share their favorite horror movies and thrillers.

Thankfully, Prime Video has plenty of options for your Halloween watchlist, from genuinely terrifying horror movies to creepy thrillers that will keep you glued to the screen. But with so many titles to choose from, deciding what to watch can be a nightmare in itself (and not the fun kind). So, I’ve picked out five of the best movies to stream on Prime Video this Halloween.

‘Candyman’ (1992)

Candyman (1992) Official Trailer | Fear - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a classic horror fan, “Candyman” is one of those movies that deserves a spot on your watchlist. Based on Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden,” this supernatural horror puts a fresh spin on the slasher genre, building a creepy atmosphere around an urban legend that’s far more tragic than your typical masked killer. Rather than relying on constant jump scares, the movie takes its time building a sense of dread, with Tony Todd delivering an unforgettable performance as the titular figure. Todd also helped shape the character’s backstory.

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Graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) investigates urban legends for her university thesis, becoming fascinated by a terrifying story circulating around Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing project. According to local residents, Candyman (Tony Todd) is a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand who appears when someone repeats his name five times in front of a mirror. Dismissing the warnings as superstition, Helen investigates a series of brutal murders connected to the legend. However, as she digs deeper, she encounters a sinister presence that threatens her life.

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‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of the best (and scariest) horror movies ever made has to be “Hereditary.” Ari Aster’s feature directorial debut is essential viewing for anyone who loves horror that gets under their skin. Released by A24, the film became a major hit with critics and audiences, helping cement Aster as one of modern horror’s most exciting directors. Toni Collette is phenomenal in what I’d argue is one of her strongest performances, and the movie features a scene that’s genuinely difficult to forget. Just be prepared for a bleak, deeply unsettling watch.

After the death of her estranged mother, artist Annie Graham (Toni Collette) struggles to keep her family together alongside her husband and their children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro). As they attempt to move forward, disturbing events begin to unravel their already fragile household. When another devastating tragedy strikes, the family finds themselves increasingly isolated as strange occurrences continue around their home. Annie starts investigating her mother's past, uncovering unsettling secrets about her ancestry and connections that stretch back generations.

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‘Midsommar’ (2019)

MIDSOMMAR | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Aster followed “Hereditary” with “Midsommar,” a folk horror movie that takes a very different approach to building dread. Rather than hiding its horrors in the shadows, the film unfolds almost entirely in the bright, seemingly endless daylight of a Scandinavian midsummer festival. That contrast makes the increasingly disturbing events feel even more unsettling, while the stunning visuals give the movie a distinctive look that’s hard to forget. The score, composed by Bobby Krlic, also deserves a mention. It’s a striking, deeply unsettling take on folk horror.

Dani (Florence Pugh) joins her increasingly distant boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor), and his friends on a trip to a remote village in Sweden after a devastating family tragedy. Their destination is a midsummer festival hosted by a secluded community, where the sun barely sets and the locals welcome visitors with open arms. Initially, the group treats the trip as an opportunity to experience unfamiliar customs and traditions. However, as the celebrations continue, the villagers’ unusual ceremonies become increasingly disturbing, and the visitors begin to realize that something is seriously wrong.

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‘Pearl’ (2022)

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Ti West’s “Pearl” is a striking psychological slasher that takes the “X” trilogy in a very different direction. Co-written by West and star Mia Goth, this prequel explores the origins of the character first introduced in “X,” following a young woman who dreams of becoming a movie star while living on an isolated farm in 1918. One of the film’s most distinctive features is its vibrant, Technicolor-inspired look, which feels closer to classic Hollywood musicals like “The Wizard of Oz” than your typical horror movie.

Set in 1918 Texas, “Pearl” follows a young woman (Mia Goth) living on an isolated farm with her strict mother and a father who requires constant care. While her husband is away serving in World War I, Pearl dreams of escaping her confined life and becoming a glamorous movie star. Inspired by the films she watches at the local cinema, she longs for an opportunity to showcase her talents and pursue a more exciting future. When she learns about an audition for a traveling dance troupe, Pearl sees a potential way out. However, a series of disturbing incidents threatens to derail her ambitions.

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‘The Thing’ (1982)

The Thing Official Trailer #1 - Keith David Movie (1982) HD - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite sci-fi horror movies of all time has to be John Carpenter’s “The Thing.” It’s a masterclass in paranoia-driven horror, with an atmosphere so tense and claustrophobic that you can practically feel the dread creeping in. But what really makes this movie stand out is its incredible practical effects, created by Rob Bottin and Stan Winston. The grotesque transformations, tearing flesh and nightmarish creature designs are still seriously impressive today, especially considering they were achieved without modern CGI. Alongside “Alien” and “The Fly,” it’s essential viewing.

A team of American researchers are stationed at a remote outpost in the frozen wilderness of Antarctica. Their routine changes when a helicopter crew attempts to shoot a stray sled dog, which eventually finds its way into their camp. The researchers soon discover that the animal is actually an alien organism capable of imitating other living creatures. As the shape-shifting creature begins attacking the team, helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) takes charge of the desperate fight to stop it. The remaining crew must determine who, if anyone, is still human.

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