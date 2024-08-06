How to watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' online and on TV

The legendary sports docuseries returns, this time taking a look at the ups and downs of the historic NFL franchise during the 2024 off-season. Here's how to watch "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' streaming details, TV channels, start time "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" begins on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET / PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST Weds).

• U.S. — HBO / Max

• U.K. — Sky/ Now

For the first time in its twenty-plus year history, sports docuseries “Hard Knocks” is following the Chicago Bears. The five-episode series promises an “unprecedented, in-depth perspective [...] as the team prepares for the 2024 season”, with cameras going behind the scenes at The Bears during this vital pre-season period.

There’s much to cover too, with the team going through somewhat of a shake up after the offensive coaching staff, including coordinator Luke Getsy, were fired at the start of the year. 2024 will be the 105th season for the franchise, with pre-season clashes already underway.

There’s also more “Hard Knocks” to look forward to this year, with the debut of a new off-season spin-off, which, for its initial season, will follow the New York Giants.

Ready for some season prep with The Bears? Read on to find out how to watch "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' online in the U.S.

Episodes of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" will go out on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays, starting August 6. The best way to watch is online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "True Detective: Night Country" and "House of the Dragon".

Watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' from anywhere with a VPN

If "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' around the world

Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' online in Canada?

There's currently no word on when "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" might air in Canada.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' in the U.K.?

Previous seasons of "Hard Knocks" have aired on Sky in the U.K., but there's currently no word on when "Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" might arrive.

When the series does land in Blighty, we'd expect it to also be available to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £26/month.

Alternatively, Sky content is also available to watch with a subscription to the broadcaster's pay-as-you-go service Now. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' online in Australia?

There's currently no home for the "Hard Knocks" franchise in Australia and that includes "Training Camp with the Chicago Bears".

If you're an American viewer travelling Down Under you can use a VPN to log in back home and stream the sports doc as you normally would.

All you need to know about 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears'

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' trailer

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with Chicago Bears | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' episode guide

All episodes air on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET / PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST Weds).

Episode 1: Tuesday, August 6

Tuesday, August 6 Episode 2: Tuesday, August 13

Tuesday, August 13 Episode 3: Tuesday, August 20

Tuesday, August 20 Episode 4: Tuesday, August 27

Tuesday, August 27 Episode 5: Tuesday, September 3

What can we expect from 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears'? The Chicago Bears website gives us this preview: "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise [...] For the first time in franchise history, the Chicago Bears will be featured on Hard Knocks, becoming the latest franchise to be featured on the ground-breaking documentary series, as camera crews from the acclaimed NFL Films chronicle the inner workings of the team, providing unparalleled access to the Bears in preparation for the 2024 season."

Who narrates 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' The Chicago Bears docuseries is narrated by Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber. Best know for playing Cotton Weary in the "Scream" franchise, Schrieber has narrated almost every season of "Hard Knocks" since it started in 2001. Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man") briefly took over narration duties in 2008.

