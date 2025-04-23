Max cracks down on password sharing — here’s how much extra members cost

It looks like the days of innocent password-sharing are over for Max users. Following closely in the footsteps of Netflix, the HBO streaming service has launched an extra member add-on fee as part of its new U.S. products today.

The new feature will allow a primary account holder to share their Max account by inviting a user outside of their household to create a separate "Extra Member" account with an adult profile under the same subscription.

That means even if someone doesn't live with you, they can pay to tack themselves onto your existing Max subscription and enjoy the platform's best shows, from hard-hitting dramas like "House of the Dragon" and "Succession" to comedies like "Hacks" and "Veep."

“Extra Member Add-On and Profile Transfer are two key Max advancements, designed to help viewers with a new way to enjoy our best-in-class content at an exceptional value, and offer subscribers greater flexibility in managing their accounts,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros Discovery.

“These updates provide a simple way for subscribers to add-on a new member to their account, or for existing subscribers who have users outside of their household to smoothly, and in an uninterrupted fashion, transition their profile so that extra member can continue to access Max," Perrette continued.

So how will extra member accounts on Max work?

Per Max, the extra member add-on will allow an existing subscriber with a primary account to invite a friend or family member outside of their household to create a separate, standalone account with an adult profile under the same subscription. They will have their own login credentials separate from the primary account and can enjoy all of the benefits involved in the primary account owner’s base plan.

The added member can also transfer over a single adult profile, bringing over the watch history, recommendations and settings associated with that profile to their new Max account.

However, add-on members can only stream from one profile on one device at a time. And the extra member add-on is limited to one added individual per account.

How much does the extra member feature cost?

The extra member add-on feature costs $7.99 per month, regardless of which Max subscription tier an eligible user is subscribed to.

The ad-supported Max plan is $9.99 per month, while Standard is $16.99 per month and Premium is $20.99 per month. However, bundle subscribers will not be eligible for the add-on.

Those who wish to purchase the new add-on feature can do so directly from the Max subscription settings. Once an extra member add-on is purchased, account owners can then invite and manage their extra member via settings on the web and mobile.

Max's extra member add-on is a whole buck more than the similar Netflix option — the latter streamer allows you to become an add-on member outside of the main account holder's home for $6.99 per month for the ad-supported option or $8.99 for commercial-free viewing.