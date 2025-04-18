3 best miniseries on Max you can binge in one weekend

Our top pick among the best streaming services, Max is home to some of the best shows on television, from hard-hitting dramas like "House of the Dragon" and "Succession" to comedies like "Hacks" and "Veep."

And one area where the platform really shines is with its selection of miniseries — those limited-edition, one-and-done stories that tell a self-contained narrative in a small number of episodes.

Unlike traditional TV series that have seasons and years in which to capture your attention and foster a connection with the viewer, miniseries are tasked with pulling you in from the jump and carrying you through a whole weekend-long binge, and the best are able to do just that.

Whether you're after a great crime thriller or a British dark comedy, you'll want to watch these incredible series in one fell swoop. Here are three miniseries on Max that you should add to your watchlist ASAP.

'I May Destroy You'

Created, written, co-directed, and executive produced by Michaela Coel, this miniseries sees its multitalented star play Arabella, a young London writer who has found career success with her viral first book.

However, when her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug during a night out with friends, Arabella not only has to investigate exactly what happened to her — with help from her close pals Terry (Weruche Opia) and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) — but also the consequences and complexities of this trauma, which prompts the twentysomething scribe to rethink and rebuild every element of her life.

Fearless, frank and — in the face of its dark subject matter — fiercely funny, "I May Destroy You" is one of those "you wish there was more, but it's perfect as is" dramas, a TV series that was rightfully hailed one of the greatest of all time shortly out of the gate. The 12-episode series won a Peabody, five BAFTAs, two Independent Spirit Awards and two Emmys, including an Outstanding Writing for Coel, making her the first black woman to ever win in that category.

Watch "I May Destroy You" on Max now

'Mare of Easttown'

One of our greatest screen actors, Kate Winslet, puts in a career-best performance as Easttown police detective Marianne "Mare" Sheehan in the seven-episode crime drama "Mare of Easttown".

Still reeling from the suicide of her son and the end of her marriage, Mare has to balance her personal woes while trying to solve a horrific crime — the murder of a teenage mother — in the small Philadelphia suburb she never left.

And though anchored by Winslet's mesmerizing acting (including a very convincing Philly-adjacent regional accent), "Mare" is more than just a star vehicle for its A-list lead, who took home an Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the part.

The ensemble is padded out with similarly moving work from Julianna Nicholson (as Lori Ross, Mare's closest friend), Jean Smart (as Mare's mother Helen Fahey), Evan Peters (as Mare's colleague Detective Colin Zabel) and Guy Pearce as a local author with whom Mare has a romantic entanglement.

Watch "Mare of Easttown" on Max now

'Angels in America'

The seminal 2003 miniseries adaptation of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize–winning 1991 play of the same name features a truly staggering cast — we're talking Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Patrick Wilson, Mary-Louise Parker, Justin Kirk and the one and only Meryl Streep (playing four roles, no less).

Set in Reagan-era 1985, the sweeping, six-episode epic revolves around six New Yorkers whose lives intersect during the height of the AIDs epidemic; at its center is Prior Walter (played by Kirk), a gay man living with AIDS who is visited by an angel (Thompson) as his health deteriorates.

Directed by the late, great Mike Nichols, the television version of "Angels in America" is hailed as one of the greatest miniseries ever, winning a whopping 11 Emmy Awards and being the first TV program ever to sweep every major eligible category, as well as all four acting categories (for Pacino, Streep, Parker and Wright).

Watch "Angels in America" on Max now