New on HBO and Max in April 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch
A new month means fresh movies and shows are arriving on HBO and Max in April 2025, delivering another stacked lineup from Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO and studios like A24.
Leading the charge this month is “The Last of Us” season 2, which is set to be another emotional rollercoaster through its post-apocalyptic world. The sharp and hilarious “Hacks” returns for its fourth season, bringing the dynamic duo back to the small screen. And Nicole Kidman brings the heat in “Babygirl,” a steamy psychological thriller with plenty of drama.
Ready to see what’s coming next month? Here’s everything new on HBO and Max in April 2025. Plus, if you’re looking for more must-watch content, check out our guide to the best shows currently streaming on Max.
New on Max in April 2025: Top picks
‘Hacks’ season 4 (April 10)
“Hacks” season 4 marks the return of one of the best comedies on streaming, and the wait for its two-part premiere won’t be long.
In the upcoming fourth season, the complex relationship between veteran comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve amidst new professional challenges.
Following the dramatic events of season 3, where Ava secured the head writer position on Deborah's new late-night show through blackmail, the duo must navigate the fallout from this betrayal while striving to make the show a success.
Stream it on Max starting April 10
‘The Last of Us’ season 2 (April 13)
In theory, I should be ecstatic that “The Last of Us” Season 2 is just weeks away. As a huge fan of the games, I already have a pretty good idea of what’s coming — and that’s exactly why I’m so anxious about watching it unfold. But let me be clear: despite my nerves, I’m confident it’s going to be unmissable, must-see TV.
Season 2 picks up five years after the events of the first season. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have settled in Jackson, Wyoming, attempting to build a peaceful life within a thriving community. However, the repercussions of Joel's actions from the previous season loom large, straining his relationship with Ellie.
A significant new character, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), enters the narrative along with Dina (Isabela Merced), Jesse (Young Mazino), Joel’s therapist Gail (Catherine O’Hara), and more.
Stream it on Max starting April 13
‘Babygirl’ (April 25)
A24’s erotic thriller “Babygirl” is set to make its debut on Max in late April. Following its theatrical release in late December 2024, the movie sparked plenty of conversation — both for its bold themes and its critical acclaim.
Despite the controversy, “Babygirl” has clearly earned high praise and was even recognized as one of the best movies of 2024 by the National Board of Review.
Romy (Nicole Kidman) is a high-profile CEO who becomes entangled in a risky romance with her young intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson). As their intense affair unfolds, she finds herself jeopardizing not only her career but also the stability of her family life.
Stream it on Max starting April 25
Everything New on Max in April 2025
APRIL 1
A Kind of Murder (2016)
A Stolen Life (1946)
Aftersun (2022)
All I See Is You (2017)
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)
April in Paris (1952)
Bad Santa (2003)
Bad Santa 2 (2016)
Black Death (2010)
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception (1946)
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
Edge of the City (1957)
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday (1995)
Friday After Next (2002)
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I'll See You in My Dreams (1952)
In This Our Life (1942)
It's Love I'm After (1937)
Jezebel (1938)
Jimmy the Gent (1934)
Juarez (1939)
June Bride (1948)
Kid Galahad (1937)
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men (2016)
Logan (2017)
Lucky Me (1954)
Lullaby of Broadway (1951)
Marked Woman (1937)
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody (2011)
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director's Cut (2011)
Mr. Skeffington (1944)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 - 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours (1949)
My Golden Days (2016)
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday (2000)
Nobody Walks (2012)
Now, Voyager (1942)
Old Acquaintance (1943)
On Moonlight Bay (1951)
Panama Hattie (1942)
Parachute Jumper (1933)
Payment on Demand (1951)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Romance on the High Seas (1948)
Satan Met a Lady (1936)
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Special Agent (1935)
Stampede (1949)
Station West (1948)
Storm Warning (1951)
Suspicion (1941)
Tea for Two (1950)
That Certain Woman (1937)
The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
The Double (2014)
The Old Maid (1939)
The Prince (2014)
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)
The Star (1952)
The Terminator (1984)
The Tree of Life (2011)
The West Point Story (1950)
The Wild North (1952)
The Working Man (1933)
Three on a Match (1932)
Winter Meeting (1948)
Young Man with a Horn (1950)
APRIL 2
Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (Discovery+)
Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (Discovery+)
APRIL 3
Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)
HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)
APRIL 4
Y2K (A24)
APRIL 5
HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)
APRIL 6
Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
APRIL 7
2073 (2024)
Barney's World, Season 1C
APRIL 8
90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)
APRIL 9
All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)
APRIL 10
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)
Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)
APRIL 13
The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)
APRIL 15
Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)
APRIL 16
100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)
Fist Fight (2017)
APRIL 17
Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)
Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)
APRIL 18
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
APRIL 19
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)
Sal Vulcano: Terrified
APRIL 20
The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)
APRIL 21
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
APRIL 22
Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)
Planet Earth III, Season 3 (Discovery)
APRIL 24
Life of the Party (2018)
APRIL 25
Babygirl (A24)
APRIL 28
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)
APRIL 29
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
APRIL 30
Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)
Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)
Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)
This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change
Everything new to B/R Sports in April 2025
All Elite Wrestling (AEW)
APRIL 2
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
APRIL 5
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
APRIL 9
AEW Dynamite, 8p.m.
APRIL 11
AEW Dynamite archives (spring 2020)
APRIL 12
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
APRIL 16
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
APRIL 17
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
APRIL 23
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
APRIL 26
AEW Collision, 8:30 p.m.
APRIL 30
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
Note: Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.
NBA Regular Season
APRIL 1
Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.
APRIL 3
Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.
APRIL 8
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.
APRIL 10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m.
MARCH 25
Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
APRIL 15
SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, TBA
APRIL 18
SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, TBA
APRIL 20
TNT Sports’ 2025 NBA Playoffs coverage begins, with all studio programming and live games available on Max.
NHL Regular Season
APRIL 2
Miinnesota Wild vs New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.
APRIL 6
Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild, 3 p.m.
Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 p.m.
APRIL 9
Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.
APRIL 13
New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils, 1 p.m.
Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.
APRIL 16
Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
APRIL 19
TNT Sports’ 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage begins, with all studio programming and live games available on Max.
MLB
APRIL 1
Arizona Diamondback vs New York Yankees, 7 p.m.
APRIL 8
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m.
APRIL 15
Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles, 7 p.m.
APRIL 22
Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets, 7 p.m.
NASCAR Driver Cam
APRIL 6
Goodyear 400, 3 p.m.
APRIL 13
Food City 500, 3 p.m.
APRIL 27
Jack Link’s 500, 3 p.m.
U.S. Soccer
APRIL 5
U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Brazil, 5 p.m.
APRIL 8
U.S. Women/s National Team vs. Brazil, 10:30 p.m.
Cycling
APRIL 5
Grand Prix Miguel Indurain, Men, 9:30 a.m.
APRIL 15-17
Tour of Abruzzo, Stage 1-3, Men, 7:50 a.m.
APRIL 16
Tour of Limburg, Men – 9:45 a.m.
Mountain Bike
APRIL 5
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, 11:15 a.m.
APRIL 6
Women Elite, Araxa – UCI Mountain Bike World Series, 12:15 p.m.
Men Elite, Araxa – UCI Mountain Bike World Series, 2:15 p.m.
APRIL 11-12
Women Elite Cross-country Short Track, Araxa – UCI, 11:45 a.m.
Men Elite Cross-country Short Track, Araxa – UCI, 12:40 p.m.
Triathlon
APRIL 5
PTO Tour Singapore, Women, 2 a.m.
APRIL 6
PTO Tour Singapore, Men, 3 a.m.
*Telecast is subject to blackout in the indicated market due to league restrictions
This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change
Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event.
All times are in ET
