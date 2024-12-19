How to watch 'Lost Treasures of the Bible' online from anywhere

Described by makers National Geographic as an "immersive series", "Lost Treasures of the Bible" takes archaeological teams to cities and civilizations that feature in the good book and uses state-of-the-art CGI technology and embedded cameras to recreate how they will have appeared over two thousand years ago.

Below is how to watch "Lost Treasures of the Bible" online, on TV and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Lost Treasures of the Bible' streaming details "Lost Treasures of the Bible" premieres on National Geographic on Thursday, December 19 at 10.30 p.m. ET (9 p.m. PT) and streams on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

At a time when many Christians believe science is turning away from their faith, this six part documentary series takes the science to lands as various as Israel and Iraq to look for archeological evidence of locations with biblical connotations such as Nineveh, the "City of Sin", and the "Tower of Babel".

It also covers the stories of the catastrophic flood and the Ark, and the departure of the Israelites from Egypt ("Exodus"), as well as looking into the characters such as King Solomon and King Herod and the tales associated with them. New archaeological discoveries and 3D CGI are used to tell us more about biblical times.

Read on to find out how to watch "Lost Treasures of the Bible" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Lost Treasures of the Bible' in the U.S.

"Lost Treasures of the Bible" drops on National Geographic on Thursday, December 19 at 10.30 p.m. ET (9 p.m. PT) and streams the next day on Disney+ – available via Hulu in the U.S..

A subscription to Hulu costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney+ for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

For those looking to watch on the National Geographic TV channel, a full schedule of linear transmissions is not yet available, but episodes are expected to air sporadically in the New Year.

To access the Nat Geo channel, one option for cord-cutters is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month (50% off for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels. Fubo is a similar service also offering Nat Geo, and costing from $79.99/month after a 7-day free trial. However, with no solid release schedule, a streaming service is the most reliable way to watch "Lost Treasures of the Bible".

Traveling away from home and not Stateside? Don't panic. You can still catch "Lost Treasures of the Bible" on your preferred domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Lost Treasures of the Bible' from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching "Lost Treasures of the Bible" on your usual service?

You can still watch episodes from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country. Our favourite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch 'Lost Treasures of the Bible' around the world

How to watch 'Lost Treasures of the Bible' online in Canada

As with the U.S., "Lost Treasures of the Bible" drops in Canada on National Geographic on Thursday, December 19 at 10.30 p.m. ET (9 p.m. PT) and streams the next day on Disney+.

Any Canadians currently abroad for work or on vacation who are unable to view their subscription channel can catch the show via NordVPN, our recommended VPN.

How to watch 'Lost Treasures of the Bible' online in the U.K.

Episode 1 of "Lost Treasures of the Bible" premiered in the UK on National Geographic on Sunday, December 15, and episodes are scheduled to air sporadically on the TV channel. The full series is available to stream now on Disney+.

Anybody away for work or vacation and desperate to catch "Lost Treasures of the Bible" but unable to access their own subscription channel at home may want to look into using a VPN to unlock their usual services – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Lost Treasures of the Bible' online in Australia

"Lost Treasures of the Bible" premieres on Disney+ in Australia on Friday, December 20.

Away traveling? Don't despair. Anybody away for work or vacation and desperate to catch the documentary series but unable to access their usual subscription can do so with the help of a streaming VPN. We suggest NordVPN.

'Lost Treasures of the Bible' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Nineveh - City of Sin" - The Bible describes Nineveh as a wicked city of sin. Can new discoveries in Iraq and Israel shed light on the events behind this fearsome reputation?

S01 E02: "Noah’s Great Flood" - Experts uncover evidence for the origins of the Bible’s Flood story and explore the earliest known ancient blueprint for the Ark itself.

S01 E03: "Mysteries of the Exodus" - Archaeologists discover evidence that sheds fresh light on historical influences from Egypt for the enduring biblical tale of the Exodus.

S01 E04: "Secrets of the Tower of Babel" - Archaeologists discover new evidence in Iraq that sheds light on the historical influences of the Bible’s epic Tower of Babel story.

S01 E05: "Mystery of King Solomon" - King Solomon is famed for his wisdom and riches. Teams excavating ancient biblical kingdoms make new discoveries about the mysterious age of Solomon.

S01 E06: "The Real King Herod" - King Herod is one of the Bible’s most evil characters. Now, new archaeological discoveries and 3D CGI reveal why he was known as “Herod the Great.”

'Lost Treasures of the Bible' - Trailer

New Series | Lost Treasures of the Bible | National Geographic UK - YouTube Watch On

