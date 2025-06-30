3 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (June 30-July 6)

Summer TV is no longer all about reruns. Thankfully, you can tune into a fresh batch of new shows premiering on Netflix, HBO Max and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV.

This week, “The Sandman” returns with its long-awaited season 2 premiere, inviting viewers back into its dark, dreamlike world. Plus, mark your calendars for two finales: Marvel’s “Ironheart” wraps up with big moves for the MCU, while “Duster” speeds toward its own explosive conclusion. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Ironheart’ finale (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The “Ironheart” finale delivers a fierce trio of episodes that puts Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) to the ultimate test. Chicago’s streets become the stage for a clash of cutting-edge tech and dark magic, as simmering tensions finally explode.

Riri has to rely on every ounce of her genius to protect what matters. The Marvel miniseries ends with high-stakes action, emotional punches and a promise that this young superhero is just getting started.

Episodes 4-6 premiere Tuesday, July 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘The Sandman’ season 2 volume 1 (Netflix)

The Sandman: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The final season of the fantasy drama kicks off with the first volume, which finds Dream (Tom Sturridge) in deep trouble. Hell wants revenge, his family’s in full meltdown mode and the ghosts of his past won’t let go.

The Lord of Dreams must contend with demon brawls, palace intrigue and new faces like Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles). The second volume drops July 24, with a bonus episode following on July 31. Expect a weird, chaotic, visually striking send-off to this troubled series.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All 6 episodes premiere Thursday, July 3 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Duster’ season 1 finale (HBO Max)

Duster 1x08 Promo "66 Reno Split" (HD) Season Finale | Josh Holloway HBO Max series - YouTube Watch On

“Duster” revs into a finale packed with enough double-crosses, kidnappings and missing-case intrigue to make your head spin. The stakes are higher than ever for Jim Ellis (Josh Holloway), as he pursues answers about his brother Joey.

He’s also dealing with the abduction of his handler, FBI Agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson), and he may have to choose between saving her or saving himself. On top of that, that stolen case everyone’s been chasing? It’s the key to a mystery that could blow everything up. With a second season still a question mark, “Duster” looks to leave fans begging for more.

Episode 8 premieres Thursday, July 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max