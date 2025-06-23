5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (June 16-22) [clone]

If your watchlist needs a summer refresh, you're in luck — new shows are premiering on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV.

This week marks the end of “Squid Game,” as the global sensation returns for its high-stakes, final season. Meanwhile, “The Bear” is back for season 4, dishing out more kitchen chaos and emotional gut-punches.

And the latest Marvel show “Ironheart” makes its debut, introducing a brilliant young inventor ready to leave her mark on the MCU. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Ironheart’ (Disney Plus)

In the MCU’s newest show, genius meets hustle with a bit of magic thrown in. After her cameo in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” brilliant MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) heads back to Chicago to build a killer new Iron Man suit on her own terms.

But things get dangerous when she crosses paths with The Hood (Anthony Ramos), a charming troublemaker with some serious dark arts skills. With Ryan Coogler producing and Chinaka Hodge writing, this Marvel show mixes street smarts and high-tech armor — even Tony Stark would be impressed.

Episodes 1-3 premiere Tuesday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Countdown’ (Prime Video)

“Supernatural” alum Jensen Ackles trades demons for domestic terror in this tense new thriller from “Chicago P.D.” co-creator Derek Haas. This time, he’s not hunting ghosts; he’s chasing a killer who just kicked off a massive plot against Los Angeles.

When a Homeland Security agent is murdered in broad daylight, Ackles’ LAPD detective gets drafted into a covert task force with operatives from every corner of law enforcement. Explosions, conspiracies and gruff one-liners follow.

Episodes 1-3 premiere Wednesday, June 25 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘The Bear’ season 4 (FX on Hulu)

Yes, chef! Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Syd (Ayo Edibiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest of The Bear crew return for another round of high-stakes service, just as a make-or-break restaurant review drops like a knife in the kitchen.

Season 4 picks up right where the chaos left off: Money is running out, Uncle Jimmy is breathing down their necks and emotions are at a full boil. The team is barely holding it together; Sydney might not stick around to find out what happens next. This kitchen’s still open, but for how long?

All 10 episodes premiere Wednesday, June 25 at 9 p.m ET on Hulu

‘Smoke’ (Apple TV Plus)

Master of moody crime and damaged men, “Black Bird” creator Dennis Lehane unveils his latest gritty crime drama, which reunites him with star Taron Egerton. The miniseries is based on the “Firebug” podcast, about the real-life arsonist John Leonard Orr, but don’t expect a straight true crime retelling.

Egerton plays Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator who spends his off-hours writing a terrible novel. He’s forced to partner with Jurnee Smollett’s no-nonsense detective Michelle Calderone to track down two serial firestarters torching the Pacific Northwest. But as their hunt continues, secrets emerge and threaten to burn down their lives.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Friday, June 27 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Squid Game’ season 3 (Netflix)

The third and final round of “Squid Game” picks up exactly where the action left off last season: Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is broken, but the game never stops. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) keeps pulling strings behind the scenes, and the challenges get even deadlier.

Meanwhile, Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) continues his hunt for the mysterious island, unaware of a betrayal under his nose. The fight to survive is only getting darker and messier. If you thought season 2 was brutal, this last chapter is set to deliver a heart-stopping showdown.

All 6 episodes premiere Friday, June 27 at 3 a.m ET on Netflix