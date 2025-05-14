After multiple delays, Marvel's "Ironheart" miniseries is nearly here — and we've finally got a trailer and release date to prove it.

On Wednesday, May 14, Marvel Studios gave MCU fans a first look at the solo show spotlighting Riri Williams (played by Dominque Thorne), a genius MIT engineer introduced in 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Riri became a hero when she assisted the Wakandans against the attacks of Namor, the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta).

The six-part miniseries, which is set to debut on Disney Plus on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET with the show's first three episodes, will reunite star Thorne with her "Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler, who is an executive producer on the new spinoff series.

The two-minute trailer sees Thorne's Riri — soon to be known as Ironheart — having to navigate her way through her first "interview," which forces her to utilize that brilliant mechanical mind to free herself from a trapped elevator that is slowly but surely filling with a fatal gas. Talk about a stressful 101 course!

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Per Marvel, the official logline for the series reads: "Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos)."

It's during one of her encounters with Ramos's character that Riri declares that she wants to "building something undeniable ... something iconic."

Something like your very own Iron Man suit?

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That might be easier said than done, The Hood warns: "I can give you the tools to help you carry out your vision. But anyone who's ever accomplished anything iconic in life has had to do some questionable things to get it done. What will you do, Riri?"

Along with Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos, the "Ironheart" cast also includes Lyric Ross as Riri’s friend Natalie Washington; Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy; Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington; Anji White as Riri’s mom; Manny Montana as Cousin John; and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shea Couleé as Slug. With scripts overseen by head writer Chinaka Hodge, the six episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"Ironheart" has faced several delays, moving from 2023 to 2025, along with changes in Disney and Marvel Studios' content strategy.

We'll see exactly what Riri ends up choosing to do in her quest for greatness when "Ironheart" premieres on Disney Plus next month. As always, Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Ironheart" related in the meantime, from character details to plot points to new teaser trailers.