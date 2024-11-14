How to watch 'Silo' season 2 online and from anywhere – with an Apple TV+ free trial

Imagine being locked in an underground bunker (or, if you will, a silo) with thousands of strangers for company - it's a worst case scenario for both claustrophobics and the socially awkward before you add the suspicion that you might be being lied to by the powers that be. "Silo" season 2 sees Sheriff Juliette Nichols outside to brave the old world.

You can watch "Silo" season 2 worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "Silo" season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

'Silo' season 2: watching info, streaming, release date Released: Friday, November 15 at 12.01 a.m. ET

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

It's a tough job but somebody has to do it. And "Jules" is that person. But why is creepy cult leader Bernard (Tim Robbins) telling the silo-dwellers that she has died? Like a hero, perhaps, but dead all the same - just like, as he insists, everybody else that ever dared to leave the protection provided underground.

Sure, the Earth is ravaged by damaging toxins but didn't the sheriff find evidence of other silos at the end of season one? Can Bernard be trusted? What is the role of Head of Security Robert Sims (Common) in all this? It's almost as if those in charge have a vested interest in lying to the people. Imagine living in a world like that.

Here's how to watch "Silo" season 2 online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.

How to watch 'Silo' season 2 in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Silo' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Silo" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

'Silo' season 2 - Cast

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette "Jules" Nichols

Tim Robbins as Mayor Bernard Holland

Common as Robert Sims

Dame Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Chinaza Uche as Sheriff Paul Billings

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Steve Zahn as Solo

Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims

Shane McRae as Knox

Remmie Milner as Shirley

Clare Perkins as Carla

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Caitlin Zoz as Kathleen Billings

Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows

Iain Glen as Dr Pete Meadows

George Robinson - Mark Chambers

'Silo' season 2 - Episode list

Season 02 Episode 01: "The Engineer" - Friday, November 15

S02 E02: "TBA" - November 22

S02 E03: "TBA" - November 29

S02 E04: "TBA" - December 6

S02 E05: "TBA" - December 13

S02 E06: "TBA" - December 20

S02 E07: "TBA" - December 27

S02 E08: "TBA" - January 3

S02 E09: "TBA" - January 10

S02 E10: "TBA" - January 17

'Silo' season 2 official Apple TV+ trailer

Silo — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

'Silo' season 2 FAQs

How many season of "Silo" will there be? In all probability, four. The show is based on a series of three books by Hugh Howey. Seasons 1 and 2 draw on "Wool". Book two, "Shift", is the back story while the third,"Dust", provides the resolution. It remains to be seen how - or even if - "Silo" incorporates them all but Rebecca Ferguson (who plays Juliette) is on the record as saying, "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is... we're now looking at green-lighting seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

More from Tom's Guide