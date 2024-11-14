How to watch 'Silo' season 2 online and from anywhere – with an Apple TV+ free trial
The last 10,000 people on Earth live underground in a silo but Juliette has ventured outside. What will she find?
Imagine being locked in an underground bunker (or, if you will, a silo) with thousands of strangers for company - it's a worst case scenario for both claustrophobics and the socially awkward before you add the suspicion that you might be being lied to by the powers that be. "Silo" season 2 sees Sheriff Juliette Nichols outside to brave the old world.
You can watch "Silo" season 2 worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "Silo" season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
Released: Friday, November 15 at 12.01 a.m. ET
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
It's a tough job but somebody has to do it. And "Jules" is that person. But why is creepy cult leader Bernard (Tim Robbins) telling the silo-dwellers that she has died? Like a hero, perhaps, but dead all the same - just like, as he insists, everybody else that ever dared to leave the protection provided underground.
Sure, the Earth is ravaged by damaging toxins but didn't the sheriff find evidence of other silos at the end of season one? Can Bernard be trusted? What is the role of Head of Security Robert Sims (Common) in all this? It's almost as if those in charge have a vested interest in lying to the people. Imagine living in a world like that.
Here's how to watch "Silo" season 2 online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.
How to watch 'Silo' season 2 in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Silo" season 2 is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The show drops on Friday, November 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Silo' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Silo" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'Silo' season 2 - Cast
- Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette "Jules" Nichols
- Tim Robbins as Mayor Bernard Holland
- Common as Robert Sims
- Dame Harriet Walter as Martha Walker
- Chinaza Uche as Sheriff Paul Billings
- Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle
- Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy
- Steve Zahn as Solo
- Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims
- Shane McRae as Knox
- Remmie Milner as Shirley
- Clare Perkins as Carla
- Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy
- Caitlin Zoz as Kathleen Billings
- Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows
- Iain Glen as Dr Pete Meadows
- George Robinson - Mark Chambers
'Silo' season 2 - Episode list
Season 02 Episode 01: "The Engineer" - Friday, November 15
S02 E02: "TBA" - November 22
S02 E03: "TBA" - November 29
S02 E04: "TBA" - December 6
S02 E05: "TBA" - December 13
S02 E06: "TBA" - December 20
S02 E07: "TBA" - December 27
S02 E08: "TBA" - January 3
S02 E09: "TBA" - January 10
S02 E10: "TBA" - January 17
'Silo' season 2 official Apple TV+ trailer
'Silo' season 2 FAQs
How many season of "Silo" will there be?
In all probability, four. The show is based on a series of three books by Hugh Howey. Seasons 1 and 2 draw on "Wool". Book two, "Shift", is the back story while the third,"Dust", provides the resolution. It remains to be seen how - or even if - "Silo" incorporates them all but Rebecca Ferguson (who plays Juliette) is on the record as saying, "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is... we're now looking at green-lighting seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies