How to watch Masters of the Air online – release date, episode schedule

Austin Butler stars in Steven Spielberg's big-budget war drama

One of the most expensive TV shows ever made, Masters of the Air chronicles the United States Army Air Forces' 100th Bomb Group's aerial bombardment of Nazi Germany during World War II. Starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Ncuti Gatwa, and produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the nine-part Apple TV Plus blockbuster premieres Friday, January 26. 

Masters of the Air: essential info

Release date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 9

Synonymous with death, the Eighth Air Force's 100th Bomb Group came to be known as the Bloody 100th, because the missions it was enlisted on were kill or be killed – in many cases both.

In the midst of the heartbreak and trauma, however, was a pair of impossibly colorful characters that wouldn't have looked out of place in Hollywood. Major Gale “Buck” Cleven (Butler) and Major John C. “Bucky” Egan (Turner) were archetypal aviators who'd spend their downtime propping up the bar and sampling East Anglia's finest ales. 

A companion series to Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010), a pair of mega-budget smash hit war dramas that were also produced by Spielberg and Hanks, Masters of the Air is a full-throttle adaptation of historian Donald L. Miller's 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.

Here's how to watch Masters of the Air on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including Apple TV Plus free trials.

Masters of the Air release dates

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will be released on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 26, with subsequent installments coming out one-by-one each Friday. Here's the schedule in full:

  • Episode 1 — Friday, January 26
  • Episode 2 — Friday, January 26
  • Episode 3 — Friday, February 2
  • Episode 4 — Friday, February 9
  • Episode 5 — Friday, February 16
  • Episode 6 — Friday, February 23
  • Episode 7 — Friday, March 1
  • Episode 8 — Friday, March 8
  • Episode 9 — Friday, March 15

Watch Masters of the Air

How to watch Masters of the Air in the U.S., U.K. and Australia

Apple TV Plus

Masters of the Air airs exclusively on Apple TV Plus. There's a Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.

Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including Killers of the Flower Moon, The Buccaneers, Black Bird, Ted Lasso, and Severance.

How to watch Masters of the Air from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Masters of the Air and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are. 

Based on our expert testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

ExpressVPNextra 3 months free

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Masters of the Air. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

