How to watch Masters of the Air online – release date, episode schedule

One of the most expensive TV shows ever made, Masters of the Air chronicles the United States Army Air Forces' 100th Bomb Group's aerial bombardment of Nazi Germany during World War II. Starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Ncuti Gatwa, and produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the nine-part Apple TV Plus blockbuster premieres Friday, January 26.

Masters of the Air: essential info Release date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 9

Synonymous with death, the Eighth Air Force's 100th Bomb Group came to be known as the Bloody 100th, because the missions it was enlisted on were kill or be killed – in many cases both.

In the midst of the heartbreak and trauma, however, was a pair of impossibly colorful characters that wouldn't have looked out of place in Hollywood. Major Gale “Buck” Cleven (Butler) and Major John C. “Bucky” Egan (Turner) were archetypal aviators who'd spend their downtime propping up the bar and sampling East Anglia's finest ales.

A companion series to Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010), a pair of mega-budget smash hit war dramas that were also produced by Spielberg and Hanks, Masters of the Air is a full-throttle adaptation of historian Donald L. Miller's 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.

Here's how to watch Masters of the Air on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including Apple TV Plus free trials.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will be released on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 26, with subsequent installments coming out one-by-one each Friday. Here's the schedule in full:

Episode 1 — Friday, January 26

— Friday, January 26 Episode 2 — Friday, January 26

— Friday, January 26 Episode 3 — Friday, February 2

— Friday, February 2 Episode 4 — Friday, February 9

— Friday, February 9 Episode 5 — Friday, February 16

— Friday, February 16 Episode 6 — Friday, February 23

— Friday, February 23 Episode 7 — Friday, March 1

— Friday, March 1 Episode 8 — Friday, March 8

— Friday, March 8 Episode 9 — Friday, March 15

