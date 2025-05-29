In "Scrublands" season 2, murder rocks a quiet town as journalist Martin races to clear his partner’s name. "Silver", as season 2 is also named, aims to serve up more gripping murder-mystery action from Australia.

Intrigued? Keep reading for how to watch “Scrublands" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

'Scrublands' season 2: streaming, date, TV channel "Scrublands" season 2 premieres in the U.S. on AMC on Thursday, May 29 with streaming on AMC+. All four episodes are already available in Australia.

• U.S. — AMC+ (FREE trial) / AMC via Sling

• Australia — Stan (All 4 episodes now)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Based on Chris Hammer’s novel "Silver," this season follows investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) as he returns to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, aiming to start anew with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

Their plans unravel when Martin's childhood friend, Jasper, is found murdered, and Mandy becomes the prime suspect. As Martin investigates to clear Mandy's name, he confronts buried secrets about Port Silver and his own past.

Filmed in Augusta, Western Australia, the series also features Luke Carroll, Debra Lawrance, David Roberts, and Tasma Walton.

Season 2 originally premiered on April 17, 2025, exclusively on Stan in Australia, where you can find all four episodes available to stream. Fortunately, our guide below reveals how to watch "Scrublands" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch 'Scrublands' season 2 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Scrublands" season 2 premieres on AMC on Thursday, May 29 in the U.S and will be available to stream on AMC+ (7-day free trial).

You can also watch AMC without cable using a live TV service such as Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV or Philo.

If you're away from home when "Scrublands" season 2 drops, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.

AMC+ gets you the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. Subscribers also get early access to certain AMC shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "Scrublands".

You can watch AMC with the Sling TV Orange or Blue packages, which both start at $45.99 per month. Which to go for depends on the channel line up that's right for you, which you can read about in more detail on their website.

Watch ‘Scrublands' season 2 from anywhere

Abroad and blocked from watching “Scrublands" through your usual streaming platform? Don't worry. You can continue to watch your favorite films and TV shows when you download a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Can I watch ‘Scrublands' season 2 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no U.K. release date for "Scrublands" season 2 as yet.

Google's Gemini AI claims that "you can stream it on BBC iPlayer" but this is inaccurate information. You can stream season 1 on BBC iPlayer – but not season 2.

What's more, we'd expect to find 'Scrublands' season 2 on Sky first.

However, f you are a U.S. viewer abroad you can use a good quality VPN to unblock AMC+ and watch the 'Scrublands' 2025 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is easy. We have NordVPN running the background and it's pretty much a 'set and forget' app. It's also far superior to most VPNs when it comes to unblocking and securing streaming platforms like AMC+.

Is 'Scrublands' season 2 available in in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Scrublands" season 2, known as "Scrublands: Silver," is not available on AMC Plus in Canada.

Remember, subscribers traveling abroad can use a VPN to watch AMC+ from anywhere. In case you hadn't noticed, we recommend NordVPN.

Watch "Scrublands" season 2 in Australia now

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four episodes of "Scrublands" season 2 are available to stream now on Australian streamer Stan.

Abroad? Use a VPN to unblock AMC+ or Stan and watch season 2 from anywhere in the world. Get NordVPN for the job and you won't be disappointed (they even offer a 30-day trial).

"Scrublands: Silver" full episode guide

Scrublands S2 – Episode 1 – Premieres Thursday, May 29, on AMC+

Returning to his hometown after a long absence, Martin Scarsden’s hope for a peaceful holiday with new partner Mandy Bond takes a U-Turn when his childhood friend, Jasper Speight, is found dead and the only witness – and suspect – is Mandy.

Returning to his hometown after a long absence, Martin Scarsden’s hope for a peaceful holiday with new partner Mandy Bond takes a U-Turn when his childhood friend, Jasper Speight, is found dead and the only witness – and suspect – is Mandy. Scrublands S2 – Episode 2 – Premieres Thursday, June 5, on AMC+

As Martin continues to explore the events surrounding Jasper’s murder, he and Mandy deal with the information that someone at Hummingbird Beach Retreat – possibly Jasper – spiked her drink and drugged her.

As Martin continues to explore the events surrounding Jasper’s murder, he and Mandy deal with the information that someone at Hummingbird Beach Retreat – possibly Jasper – spiked her drink and drugged her. Scrublands S2 – Episode 3 – Premieres Thursday, June 12, on AMC+

When a witness claims to have seen Mandy dispose of the knife that killed Jasper, Mandy faces murder charges. Martin continues to hunt for the true culprit, uncovering more darkness in Port Silver, but no murderer.

When a witness claims to have seen Mandy dispose of the knife that killed Jasper, Mandy faces murder charges. Martin continues to hunt for the true culprit, uncovering more darkness in Port Silver, but no murderer. Scrublands S2 – Episode 4 –Premieres Thursday, June 19, on AMC+

In the wake of the mass poisoning at Hummingbird Beach Retreat with Mandy in a critical condition, Martin reflects on his past actions and reconciles with Uncle Vern. With Vern’s encouragement Martin’s instincts are restored and he follows a lead.

"Scrublands" season 2 cast

Luke Arnold (Black Sails)

Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her)

Tasma Walton (The Twelve)

Luke Pegler (Hacksaw Ridge)

Caroline Brazier (Year Of)

Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door)

Toby Truslove (La Brea)

Sarah Roberts (Home and Away)

Hamish Michael (The Twelve)

Radek Jonak (The Surfer)

Damian De Montemas (Hounds of Love).

More from Tom's Guide