How to watch Criminal Record online — release date and time

Grizzled Metropolitan Police veteran Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) isn't averse to getting his hands dirty to get a job done, and when hungry young detective June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) prises open a cold case that raises questions of Hegarty's methods and motives, the duo are drawn into a tense game of cat-and-mouse charged along philosophical, generational and racial lines. An eight-part series set in East London, Criminal Record premiered on Wednesday, January 10.

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 8

Hardened by decades of grim experience, DCI Hegarty is at his pragmatic best when he's operating in murky waters, turning a blind eye here if it'll lead to a bigger fish there. DS Lenker adheres to a much tighter moral code and lives her life in accordance with a progressive worldview, one that isn't shared by the Met at large.

She's also black, and suspects that race may have been a factor in the seemingly wrongful conviction of Errol Mathis (Tom Moutchi), who's more than a decade into a 24-year prison sentence for the murder of his partner Adelaide Burrows.

No prizes for guessing the identity of the investigating officer.

When Lenker confronts Hegarty over the handling of the case she's met by widespread secrecy, hostility and much worse, but is everything as it appears? Here's how to watch Criminal Record on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including details of free trials.

The first two episodes of Criminal Record were released on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, January 10. Subsequent installments come out one-by-one each Wednesday. Here's the schedule in full:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, January 10

— Wednesday, January 10 Episode 2 — Wednesday, January 10

— Wednesday, January 10 Episode 3 — Wednesday, January 17

— Wednesday, January 17 Episode 4 — Wednesday, January 24

— Wednesday, January 24 Episode 5 — Wednesday, January 31

— Wednesday, January 31 Episode 6 — Wednesday, February 7

— Wednesday, February 7 Episode 7 — Wednesday, February 14

— Wednesday, February 14 Episode 8 — Wednesday, February 21

