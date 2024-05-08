How to watch 'Hollywood Con Queen' online – release date, episode schedule

If the so-called Hollywood Con Queen – a master impersonator who duped scores of Hollywood hopefuls out of what little money they had to throw at their dream – hadn't yet been unmasked, there's a good chance you'd have stumbled across them on your Instagram feed, crowing pretentious platitudes over small plates.

Directed by Chris Smith, who was behind "Fyre" and "Tiger King", the three-part documentary premieres on Wednesday, May 8, with all episodes landing at the same time.

Release date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Hargobind Tahilramani, also known as Gobind Lal Tahil, Harvey Taheal, Gavin Ambani and, most likely, many other aliases, was outwardly a social media influencer who vlogged under the handles PureBytes and ISpintheTales.

Lurking behind this inane veneer was an international conman so adept at posing as many of Hollywood's most powerful women, namely Amy Pascal, Kathleen Kennedy, Wendi Deng Murdoch and Deborah Snyder, that he successfully tricked innumerable aspiring stars, from actors to stuntmen, makeup artists to photographers, into parting with nearly all of their money for a shot at their big break.

So convoluted were his scams and marginal the proceeds that Tahilramani's motivations are still largely mystifying, though "Hollywood Con Queen" attempts to get to the heart of the man.

