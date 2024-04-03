How to watch 'Loot' season 2 online – release date, episode schedule
When you've got $120 billion in the bank, PDFs can wait
Imagine if a billionaire really committed to using their wealth for good, rather than tax breaks. This serves as the premise for Apple TV Plus comedy “Loot”, season 2 of which picks up a year after the Novaks split the sheets, with Molly ready to take the Wells Foundation to the next level.
Starring Maya Rudolph as Molly and Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, her trusty PA, the 10-part comedy premieres on Wednesday, April 3, with new episodes airing each week.
Release date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 10
She might not know her PDFs from her PDAs – and have absolutely zero interest in finding out – but with $120 billion in the bank, Molly doesn't really need to. As long as her heart's in the right place and the money keeps flowing, there's no end to the good that the Wells Foundation can do.
So begins the rollout of 'Space for Everyone', a major housing initiative with the potential to have a direct, transformational and lasting impact on thousands of lives. Of course, it's at this crucial juncture that fate (an abhorrently overpriced wellness retreat) throws a spoke (an outrageously handsome man) into the wheels (Molly's wafer-thin resolve). She's not the only one seeing hearts.
It turns out Sofia (Michaela Jae Rodriguez), the uncompromising director of the foundation, has itches that need scratching too.
Here's how to watch "Loot" season 2 on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.
'Loot' season 2 release dates
The first two episodes of "Loot" season 2 premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, April 3, with subsequent installments coming out one by one each Wednesday. Here's the schedule in full:
- Episode 1: Space For Everyone — Wednesday, April 3
- Episode 2: Clueless — Wednesday, April 3
- Episode 3: TBC — Wednesday, April 10
- Episode 4: TBC — Wednesday, April 17
- Episode 5: TBC — Wednesday, April 24
- Episode 6: TBC — Wednesday, May 1
- Episode 7: TBC — Wednesday, May 8
- Episode 8: TBC — Wednesday, May 15
- Episode 9: TBC — Wednesday, May 22
- Episode 10: TBC — Wednesday, May 29
Watch 'Loot' season 2
How to watch 'Loot' season 2 in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Loot" season 2 airs exclusively on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus. There's an <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-masters-of-the-air-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Masters of the Air," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/killers-of-the-flower-moon-streaming-date-when-will-it-be-on-apple-tv-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Killers of the Flower Moon," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-criminal-record-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Loot' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription?
You can still watch "Loot" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
