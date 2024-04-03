How to watch 'Loot' season 2 online – release date, episode schedule

Imagine if a billionaire really committed to using their wealth for good, rather than tax breaks. This serves as the premise for Apple TV Plus comedy “Loot”, season 2 of which picks up a year after the Novaks split the sheets, with Molly ready to take the Wells Foundation to the next level.

Starring Maya Rudolph as Molly and Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, her trusty PA, the 10-part comedy premieres on Wednesday, April 3, with new episodes airing each week.

'Loot' season 2: watching info, streaming, release date Release date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 10

She might not know her PDFs from her PDAs – and have absolutely zero interest in finding out – but with $120 billion in the bank, Molly doesn't really need to. As long as her heart's in the right place and the money keeps flowing, there's no end to the good that the Wells Foundation can do.

So begins the rollout of 'Space for Everyone', a major housing initiative with the potential to have a direct, transformational and lasting impact on thousands of lives. Of course, it's at this crucial juncture that fate (an abhorrently overpriced wellness retreat) throws a spoke (an outrageously handsome man) into the wheels (Molly's wafer-thin resolve). She's not the only one seeing hearts.

It turns out Sofia (Michaela Jae Rodriguez), the uncompromising director of the foundation, has itches that need scratching too.

Here's how to watch "Loot" season 2 on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.

The first two episodes of "Loot" season 2 premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, April 3, with subsequent installments coming out one by one each Wednesday. Here's the schedule in full:

Episode 1: Space For Everyone — Wednesday, April 3

— Wednesday, April 3 Episode 2: Clueless — Wednesday, April 3

— Wednesday, April 3 Episode 3: TBC — Wednesday, April 10

— Wednesday, April 10 Episode 4: TBC — Wednesday, April 17

— Wednesday, April 17 Episode 5: TBC — Wednesday, April 24

— Wednesday, April 24 Episode 6: TBC — Wednesday, May 1

— Wednesday, May 1 Episode 7: TBC — Wednesday, May 8

— Wednesday, May 8 Episode 8: TBC — Wednesday, May 15

— Wednesday, May 15 Episode 9: TBC — Wednesday, May 22

— Wednesday, May 22 Episode 10: TBC — Wednesday, May 29

Watch 'Loot' season 2

How to watch 'Loot' season 2 in the U.S., U.K. and Australia

"Loot" season 2 airs exclusively on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus. There's an <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-masters-of-the-air-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Masters of the Air," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/killers-of-the-flower-moon-streaming-date-when-will-it-be-on-apple-tv-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Killers of the Flower Moon," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-criminal-record-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Criminal Record," and "Severance".

How to watch 'Loot' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription?

You can still watch "Loot" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

