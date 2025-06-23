How to watch the documentary 'Enigma' online from anywhere

"Enigma" gets to the big questions at the heart of current debates about transgender identity and rights. It does this through the prism of iconic pioneers April Ashley, Amanda Lear and others and their point of contact at Le Carrousel, an underground Parisian nightclub where trans women enjoyed a safe space to express themselves in the 1950s, before bringing the story up-to-date today.

Here's how you can watch "Enigma" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

With archival TV interviews and footage, plus home movies, the lives and experiences of Ashley (Vogue model who went through very public divorce from minor member of aristocracy in the late 1960s) and Lear (the so-called 'White queen of Disco' in the 70s and early 80s) - in the main - are used as an avatar to show how far transgender politics has come.

Not without much personal pain and suffering, Ashley emerged as a 21st century advocate for the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and was honored as a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2012. Ashley died in 2021 but Lear continues to inspire as a performer and, as the publicity for the film puts it, "Define her own legacy."

The two women had a strong relationship when they first met at La Carrousel but later fell out. There stories remain intertwined however. Read on and discover how you can watch "Enigma" online with all the streaming details you need below.

'Enigma' Cast

April Ashley (d. 2021)

Amanda Lear

Bambi (performer)

Dolly Van Doll (performer)

Allanah Starr (performer)

Morgan M. Page (writer, historian, and artist)

"Enigma" - FAQs

Who did April Ashley marry in 1963? Ashley married Hon. Arthur Corbett (later 3rd Baron Rowallan), heir of Lord Rowallan, in 1963 but the marriage soon deteriorated. A messy legal battle after Ashley had an affair saw her lawyers demanding maintenance payments in 1966 and Corbett responding a year later by filing suit to have the marriage annulled on the grounds that Ashley was male. It was granted in 1970 even though he had known about her history when they married.

Can I watch 'Enigma' on Netflix? No, not right now. Those looking to watch "Enigma" will have to go Max (US & Aus) or Crave (Can).

