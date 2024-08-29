How to watch 'K-Pop Idols' online and from anywhere

Get some fame-hungry and, preferably, talented performers, offer them exposure and film them around the clock for a reality TV series. Except this isn't a winner-takes-all competition but a six-part access-all-areas documentary about life behind the scenes of the Korean music industry with its own particular brand of intensity and pressure.

Here's how you can watch "K-Pop Idols" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'K-Pop Idols': watching info, streaming, release date "K-Pop Idols" premieres on Friday, August 30, 2024

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 6

The acts taking part are boy band CRAVITY, girl band BLACKSWAN and American rapper and singer-songwriter Jessi. CRAVITY formed in 2020 and have released albums and toured the world while being old hands at the reality TV game.

BLACKSWAN, meanwhile, can trace their initial incarnation as Rania back to 2011 and have undergone several rebrands and group line-ups since then. They also have years of experience in the industry (although, interestingly, now have no Korean members).

Jessi was born in New York but moved to South Korea when she was 15. The 35-year-old has had a varied career as a hip hop artist and a performer in Korean variety programs and tons of other TV.

For this docuseries, CRAVITY are out to impress their agency, BLACKSWAN are all about trying to manage the volatile band dynamic, while Jessi embarks on her first solo tour without a music label. And the cameras are there to catch it all.

Here's how to watch "K-Pop Idols" from anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.

How to watch 'K-Pop Idols' in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'K-Pop Idols' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "K-Pop Idols" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

All you need to know about 'K-Pop Idols'

'K-Pop Idols" episode schedule

The whole season premieres on Friday, August 30, 2024 on Apple TV Plus

Episode 1 - Friday, August 30

Episode 2 - Friday, August 30

Episode 3 - Friday, August 30

Episode 4 - Friday, August 30

Episode 5 - Friday, August 30

Episode 6 - Friday, August 30

'K-Pop Idols' cast list

CAVITY

Serim (세림) – leader, rapper

Allen (앨런) – rapper, dancer

Jungmo (정모) – vocalist

Woobin (우빈) – vocalist

Wonjin (원진) – vocalist, dancer

Minhee (민희) – vocalist

Hyeongjun (형준) – vocalist, dancer

Taeyoung (태영) – vocalist, dancer

Seongmin (성민) – vocalist

BLACKSWAN

Fatou (파투) (2020–present) – leader, rapper, dancer

NVee (앤비) (2022–present) – vocalist

Gabi (가비) (2022–present) – vocalist, dancer

Sriya (스리야) (2022–present) – vocalist, dancer

Jessi

Jessi (제시) – Rapper, singer-songwriter

'K-Pop Idols' official Apple TV+ trailer

K-Pop Idols â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On