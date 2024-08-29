How to watch 'K-Pop Idols' online and from anywhere
BLACKSWAN, CRAVITY and Jessi give everything for a shot at K-pop fame
Get some fame-hungry and, preferably, talented performers, offer them exposure and film them around the clock for a reality TV series. Except this isn't a winner-takes-all competition but a six-part access-all-areas documentary about life behind the scenes of the Korean music industry with its own particular brand of intensity and pressure.
Here's how you can watch "K-Pop Idols" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"K-Pop Idols" premieres on Friday, August 30, 2024
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 6
The acts taking part are boy band CRAVITY, girl band BLACKSWAN and American rapper and singer-songwriter Jessi. CRAVITY formed in 2020 and have released albums and toured the world while being old hands at the reality TV game.
BLACKSWAN, meanwhile, can trace their initial incarnation as Rania back to 2011 and have undergone several rebrands and group line-ups since then. They also have years of experience in the industry (although, interestingly, now have no Korean members).
Jessi was born in New York but moved to South Korea when she was 15. The 35-year-old has had a varied career as a hip hop artist and a performer in Korean variety programs and tons of other TV.
For this docuseries, CRAVITY are out to impress their agency, BLACKSWAN are all about trying to manage the volatile band dynamic, while Jessi embarks on her first solo tour without a music label. And the cameras are there to catch it all.
Here's how to watch "K-Pop Idols" from anywhere.
How to watch 'K-Pop Idols' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"K-Pop Idols" is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. All six episodes drop on Friday, August 30 at 12:01 a.m. ET.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Bad Monkey," "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'K-Pop Idols' from anywhere
All you need to know about 'K-Pop Idols'
'K-Pop Idols" episode schedule
The whole season premieres on Friday, August 30, 2024 on Apple TV Plus
- Episode 1 - Friday, August 30
- Episode 2 - Friday, August 30
- Episode 3 - Friday, August 30
- Episode 4 - Friday, August 30
- Episode 5 - Friday, August 30
- Episode 6 - Friday, August 30
'K-Pop Idols' cast list
CAVITY
- Serim (세림) – leader, rapper
- Allen (앨런) – rapper, dancer
- Jungmo (정모) – vocalist
- Woobin (우빈) – vocalist
- Wonjin (원진) – vocalist, dancer
- Minhee (민희) – vocalist
- Hyeongjun (형준) – vocalist, dancer
- Taeyoung (태영) – vocalist, dancer
- Seongmin (성민) – vocalist
BLACKSWAN
- Fatou (파투) (2020–present) – leader, rapper, dancer
- NVee (앤비) (2022–present) – vocalist
- Gabi (가비) (2022–present) – vocalist, dancer
- Sriya (스리야) (2022–present) – vocalist, dancer
Jessi
- Jessi (제시) – Rapper, singer-songwriter
'K-Pop Idols' official Apple TV+ trailer
