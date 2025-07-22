How to watch 'Hip Hop Was Born Here' documentary online — stream from anywhere

LL Cool J, rapper and co-creator of 5-part docuseries "Hip Hop Was Born Here", is all about where the musical and cultural phenomenon came from, where it went and where it still wants to go. It begins in the Bronx, of course.

"Hip Hop Was Born Here" premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Hip Hop Was Born Here' - Release date and time "Hip Hop was Born Here" premieres in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, July 22 on Paramount Plus with Showtime and internationally the following day, Wednesday, July 23.

The five pillars of Hip Hop are often said to be DJing, MCing (or rapping), breakdancing, graffiti art, and knowledge so, as co-creator and former NFL legend Peyton Manning has put it, "The story of hip hop, especially in New York City, is an important one to tell, and there’s no one better than Todd (LL Cool J) to tell it."

LL Cool J pays homage to the park in the Bronx where DJ Kool Herc threw his first parties and pays tribute to the other neighborhoods and OG's who gave birth to the genre. Method Man, Big Daddy Kane, Cheryl 'Salt' James, Doug E. Fresh, Roxanne Shanté and Grandmaster Caz (and many more) all rally to the cause.

Here's our guide to how to watch "Hip Hop Was Born Here" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Hip Hop Was Born Here' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Hip Hop Was Born Here" premieres on Paramount Plus with Showtime at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22.

How to watch 'Hip Hop Was Born Here' in Canada

In Canada, "Hip Hop Was Born Here" premieres on Paramount Plus with Showtime at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22.

How to watch 'Hip Hop Was Born Here' in Australia

In Australia, "Hip Hop Was Born Here" premieres on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, July 23.

How to watch 'Hip Hop Was Born Here' online in the U.K.

As with Australia, "Hip Hop Was Born Here" premieres on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, July 23 in the U.K..

'Hip Hop Was Born Here' - Contributors

LL Cool J - Host

Method Man

Remy Ma

Big Daddy Kane

Cheryl 'Salt' James

Doug E. Fresh

Jadakiss

Roxanne Shanté

Grandmaster Caz

Lady London

Sheek Louch

Bimmy

Marley Mar

Crystal Caines

Rev. Run

'Hip Hop Was Born Here' - Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: "Spread the Word" - LL Cool J explores Hip Hop's early means of distribution.

S01 E02: "Beyond the Mic" - LL Cool J and his peers discuss how Hip Hop influences culture beyond music.

S01 E03: "Hip Hop & the Streets" - LL Cool J examines how the streets of NYC have influenced Hip Hop.

S01 E04: "Queens of the Mic" - LL Cool J reflects on women's rise to the top of the genre.

S01 E05: "Behind the Curtain" - LL Cool J celebrates the importance of Hip Hop Producers.

"Hip Hop Was Born Here" Official Trailer

Hip Hop Was Born Here | Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

We know why LL Cool J is involved with "Hip Hop Was Born Here" but what about former NFL player Peyton Manning? "Music is far from my area of expertise,” Manning has said. "[But] sports and music have a lot of similarities. Both require hard work and commitment, and at their best, both bring people together." He's also a close friend of LL Cool J.

