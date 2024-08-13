How to watch 'Bad Monkey' online and from anywhere — Vince Vaughn detective comedy
Vince Vaughn plays a detective turned restaurant inspector dragged into a world of crime and corruption
If you like wise-cracking smartass cops stuck in a world of pain (suspended, demoted, a floating body part) and beautiful locations (Florida, the Bahamas) then Vince Vaughn's "Bad Monkey" is for you.
Here's how you can watch "Bad Monkey" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
Released: Wednesday, April 14
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 10
From the point he makes his entrance, it's hard to imagine anybody else playing the part of Andrew Yancy and if you've read Carl Hiaasen's "Bad Monkey" book from 2013 and imagined anybody other than Vince Vaughn as the ex-cop/restaurant inspector/trouble magnet you'll be forced to reevaluate your decision-making.
Something, thankfully, Yancy singly fails to do throughout this superb 10-part miniseries. Grieving widows, ex-girlfriends, black magic and murder in the murky world of Florida property developers is absolutely where he belongs as he strives to get out of the restaurant inspector business in a hurry.
Here's how to watch "Bad Monkey" from anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.
"Bad Monkey" episode guide and air dates
New episodes land Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. ET
- E1: The Floating-Human-Body-Parts Capital of America — Aug 14
- E2: A Hundred Bucks Says You Won't — Aug 14
- E3: Nobody Said He Was Alvin Einstein — Aug 21
- E4: Nothing's Wrong With It, I Just Don't Need It Anymore — Aug 28
- E5: That Damn Arm Is Back — Sept 4
- E6: Yo, Would You Tell Ms. Chase I Still Love Her Like Crazy — Sept 11
- E7: — A Total Cat Person — Sept 18
- E8: — The Russian Mob Is Very Active in Key West — Sept 25
- E9: — You Really Don't Want To Kill This Scrumptious Little Puppy — Oct 2
- E10: — We're In The Memory Making Business — Oct 9
How to watch 'Bad Monkey' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Bad Monkey" is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The first episode drops on Wednesday, August 14 at 12:01 a.m. ET.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Bad Monkey' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Bad Monkey" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'Bad Monkey' cast list
- Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, detective turned restaurant inspector
- Michelle Monaghan as Bonnie Witt, in an abusive marriage with secret past
- Jodie Turner-Smith as Dragon Queen/Gracie
- Meredith Hagner as Eve Stripling
- Natalie Martinez as Rosa Campesino
- L. Scott Caldwell as Ya-Ya
- Ronald Peet as Neville Stafford
- John Ortiz as Rogelio Burton
- Charlotte Lawrence as Caitlin
- Roberto Escobar as Mateo Campesino
- Alex Moffat as Evan Shook
- Victor Turpin as Montenegro
- Reese Antoinette as Dawnie
- David St. Louis as Carter "Egg" Ecclestone
- Amina Massai as Lulu
'Bad Monkey' official Apple TV+ trailer
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies