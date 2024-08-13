How to watch 'Bad Monkey' online and from anywhere — Vince Vaughn detective comedy

If you like wise-cracking smartass cops stuck in a world of pain (suspended, demoted, a floating body part) and beautiful locations (Florida, the Bahamas) then Vince Vaughn's "Bad Monkey" is for you.

Here's how you can watch "Bad Monkey" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Bad Monkey': watching info, streaming, release date Released: Wednesday, April 14

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 10

From the point he makes his entrance, it's hard to imagine anybody else playing the part of Andrew Yancy and if you've read Carl Hiaasen's "Bad Monkey" book from 2013 and imagined anybody other than Vince Vaughn as the ex-cop/restaurant inspector/trouble magnet you'll be forced to reevaluate your decision-making.

Something, thankfully, Yancy singly fails to do throughout this superb 10-part miniseries. Grieving widows, ex-girlfriends, black magic and murder in the murky world of Florida property developers is absolutely where he belongs as he strives to get out of the restaurant inspector business in a hurry.

Here's how to watch "Bad Monkey" from anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.

New episodes land Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. ET

E1: The Floating-Human-Body-Parts Capital of America — Aug 14

The Floating-Human-Body-Parts Capital of America — E2: A Hundred Bucks Says You Won't — Aug 14

A Hundred Bucks Says You Won't — E3: Nobody Said He Was Alvin Einstein — Aug 21

Nobody Said He Was Alvin Einstein — E4: Nothing's Wrong With It, I Just Don't Need It Anymore — Aug 28

Nothing's Wrong With It, I Just Don't Need It Anymore — E5: That Damn Arm Is Back — Sept 4

That Damn Arm Is Back — E6: Yo, Would You Tell Ms. Chase I Still Love Her Like Crazy — Sept 11

Yo, Would You Tell Ms. Chase I Still Love Her Like Crazy — E7: — A Total Cat Person — Sept 18

— A Total Cat Person — E8: — The Russian Mob Is Very Active in Key West — Sept 25

— The Russian Mob Is Very Active in Key West — E9: — You Really Don't Want To Kill This Scrumptious Little Puppy — Oct 2

— You Really Don't Want To Kill This Scrumptious Little Puppy — E10: — We're In The Memory Making Business — Oct 9

How to watch 'Bad Monkey' in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Bad Monkey' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Bad Monkey" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

'Bad Monkey' cast list

Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, detective turned restaurant inspector

Michelle Monaghan as Bonnie Witt, in an abusive marriage with secret past

Jodie Turner-Smith as Dragon Queen/Gracie

Meredith Hagner as Eve Stripling

Natalie Martinez as Rosa Campesino

L. Scott Caldwell as Ya-Ya

Ronald Peet as Neville Stafford

John Ortiz as Rogelio Burton

Charlotte Lawrence as Caitlin

Roberto Escobar as Mateo Campesino

Alex Moffat as Evan Shook

Victor Turpin as Montenegro

Reese Antoinette as Dawnie

David St. Louis as Carter "Egg" Ecclestone

Amina Massai as Lulu

'Bad Monkey' official Apple TV+ trailer

Bad Monkey â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On