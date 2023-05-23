Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got an extra perk — and it’s ideal for Walmart shoppers

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is widely regarded as one of the best deals in gaming, but the benefits of the service extended beyond its large library of games. Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get access to a range of additional perks and the latest extra freebie is a 75-day trial of Walmart Plus.

To claim your free trial of Walmart Plus, head over to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk hub on your console, PC or via the Xbox mobile app. Here you’ll see a list of all the currently available extras including 75 days of Walmart Plus. Select redeem and you’ll be given a promo code that can be used to upgrade your Walmart account. It’s that simple.

Walmart Plus (75-day trial): FREE via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can claim a free 75-day trial of Walmart Plus. The retailer membership offers free shipping, discounts on fuel and access to exclusive deals at Walmart.com. It also comes bundled with Paramount Plus giving you a library of more than 4,000 movies and TV shows to stream. This is just one of the additional perks offered to Xbox Game Pass members.

Walmart Plus usually costs $12.95 a month and is essentially the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime. It offers shoppers free grocery delivery, free shipping on online orders, savings on fuel and exclusive deals only available to Plus members.

Walmart Plus also gives you access to Paramount Plus, which we rank as one of the best streaming services. The streamer includes tons of new movies including Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Scream VI and Top Gun Maverick as well as binge-worthy TV shows such as RuPaul's Drag Race, Star Trek: Discovery and Evil. Check our full list of the best Paramount Plus shows and movies for even more recommendations.

As you might expect there is some small print to this perk. In order to claim your 75-day free trial of Walmart Plus you cannot have previously redeemed a free trial, been a paid member in the past, or currently have an active Walmart Plus subscription. However, you can get around these restrictions, by creating a fresh Walmart account with a new email address.