Wow! The best gaming laptop is $550 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking to invest in one of the best gaming laptops , look no further. That’s because we’ve just spotted an epic discount on our top pick courtesy of Best Buy.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $550 savings compared to its regular list price of $1,649. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we’ve spotted this month. We also saw this price in early February — and it didn’t last too long back then, so don’t pass up this second chance deal.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop has just been slashed $550 off at Best Buy, dropping it to $1,099. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also packs a 14-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike and currently tops our ranking of the best gaming laptops.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 currently holds the top spot in our guide to the best gaming laptops you can buy and we even labeled it “the gaming laptop to beat.” That’s because it offers just about everything you could want from a portable computer designed for gaming.

For starters, we love its sleek design. Some gaming laptops go overboard with angular edges and RGB lighting, but we appreciate the simplicity of this Asus laptop. Of course, the real selling point is what’s under the two-tone casing, and it’s here that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 really shines.

This machine packs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, which has been paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU. This graphics card is comparable to a low-powered Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. This G16 model also packs 16GB of RAM, which is plenty for blockbuster gaming, and a 1TB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games at once.

The 14-inch display offers an impressive 120Hz refresh rate with ROG Nebula features in order to ensure a consistently smooth gaming experience that is virtually lag-free. You’ll also notice the ultra-thin bezels that make the absolute most of the laptop’s size. Even if the borders are slim, there’s still room for an in-built webcam - although its 720p resolution is a little disappointing when 1080p webcams are fairly common.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 isn’t stingy when it comes to ports either. You get the expected collection of USB sockets including two USB-A 3.2 ports, two USB-C 3.2 ports and an HDMI for connecting the laptop to a larger display or gaming monitor. There’s also a headphone jack, but we’d recommend one of the best wireless gaming headsets for longer play sessions.

Whether you’re brand new to PC gaming, or a veteran looking to take your library of PC games on the move, this is a laptop deal that is hard to beat. But if you want a portable gaming machine that can fit in an (extra-large) pocket, the Steam Deck just got its very first discount and is a great pick if you’re after a "Nintendo Switch for adults."