Walmart’s new round of Black Friday deals just went live — here’s what I’d buy

My favorite deal has to be the AirPods Pro 2 for $169 at Walmart. They're $80 off and the lowest price I've ever seen. Just note that this deal is for the AirPods with the older Lightning connector and not the USB-C model that released earlier this year.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Editor's Choice

Onn 43" 4K Roku TV: for $98 @ Walmart

If you want a smart TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. We expect this deal to sell out fast.

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: was $29 now $9 @ Walmart

JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $15 @ Walmart

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi saga ever told.

Onn 7-inch Tablet (2022): was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

If you're on the hunt for a budget tablet this holiday season, Walmart's Onn tablets offer some of the best bang for your buck. Its 7-inch screen and solid 10-hour battery life make it great for everyday use, whether you're surfing the web or streaming your favorite shows. While there are certainly more powerful tablets on the market, you won't find any of them at even close to this price.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $30 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily, you can get the game for $30 right now from Walmart. This is a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $30 @ Walmart

Star Wars Jedi Survivor continues the journey of powerful force-user Cal Kestis. No longer a Padawan, Cal leads a scrappy group of rebels on a crucial mission against the Galactic Empire. With satisfying lightsaber combat, loads of force powers to play with, and seven large planets to explore, Jedi Survivor is the best Star Wars game in years.

JBL Charge 4: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

The JBL Charge 4 offers 20 hours of playback and IPX7-rated waterproofing. This is a highly durable speaker that is great for outdoor gatherings. You can also connect up to two smartphones or tablets to share DJ duties with a friend or family member. It's rugged design and durable material also make it a great pick for the outdoors.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $99 @ Walmart

$250 off! This is an incredible deal on Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise.

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (40mm): was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

LOWEST PRICE! The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's current-gen mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This is the cheapest it's ever been and awesome deal for anyone looking to get into the Apple Watch ecosystem with a smaller budget.

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV: $188 @ Walmart

This TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV is on sale for $188. It's an incredible price for a 4K TV in this size. It offers HLG, HDR10 and support for voice controls with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant and casting via Apple AirPlay. Plus, the TV runs on the excellent Roku TV operating system.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

LOWEST PRICE! Today you'll be able to snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $169, their lowest price ever. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

HP 15" Laptop: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills laptop for basic work and the occasional Netflix stream, you'll love this HP machine. The 15.6-inch display makes it easily portable, and you can still expect decent performance with its Intel N200 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Gourmia All-in-One Air Fryer: was $99 now $50 @ Walmart

With its 14-quart capacity, the Gourmia All-in-One air fryer is large enough to feed the whole family. It features 12 one-touch cooking functions with a variety of presets to air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more. You also get a full rotisserie set, air fry baskets, an oven rack, and drip tray.

Vizio 75" V-Series 4K TV: $488 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, Google Assistant/Apple Home compatibility, and Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support. It also has three HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1). There's a low latency mode for gaming, but keep in mind it sports a 60Hz panel.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Today's best sales

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is still live. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but keep in mind that certain styles on sale are different.

Holiday sweaters: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart are offering ugly Christmas sweaters (their words) and other apparel starting from $9 in this sale. Characters like Stitch, The Grinch, Elf On The Shelf and Baby Yoda are represented in their holiday best.

Levi's jeans: deals from $18 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's t-shirts, hats, shoes and jeans down to just $18 during its Black Friday sale. The sale includes men's/big men's and women's/big women's apparel.

Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $25 @ Walmart

It's time to deck the halls! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $12, but their trees start at smaller sizes.

Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart

It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

This coffee maker offers a small but perfectly formed machine with which to brew. Use your favorite K-Cup pods to make drinks back-to-back, or add a reusable coffee filter to your order for use with your own coffee grounds.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Headphones: was $134 now $89 @ Walmart

While not the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, if you're looking for a pair of ANC cans that offer a solid sound, you can save big on Skullcandy's Hesh ANC headphones at Walmart. These headphones offer 22 hours of listening on a single charge and come with tracking technology built in to easily hook up to your Tile or Apple AirTags.

Moosoo Cordless Vacuum: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

The Moosoo Cordless Vacuum boasts 20Kpa suction power and two adjustable modes to meet all your house cleaning demands. Its 20-35 minute runtime isn't the greatest, especially when compared to the contenders on our best vacuum cleaners list, but it's a handy little machine that'll get the job done at a dirt cheap price.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): $199 @ Walmart

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: was $298 now $248 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They offer outstanding sound quality, strong ANC, useful features and excellent controls. They last for up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on or up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off when using the included charging case.

Xbox Series X: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. This bundle includes Diablo IV and an additional Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black (for a total of two controllers). By comparison, Amazon and Best Buy are sold out.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum: was $749 now $549 @ Dyson

We called Dyson's V15 Detect cordless vacuum the lightsaber of vacuums in our review thanks to its futuristic green laser on the front that leaves nowhere for dirt and dust to hide. It also comes jam-packed with a bunch of other nifty features, including an LCD screen that displays the size of the dirt particles the V15 is sucking up as well as a sensor that automatically dials up the suction of the V15 when it stumbles across more tricky dust particles.

MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop: was $699 now $569 @ Walmart

Casual gamers, take note! Walmart has the MSI GF63 on sale for $569. It's a solid price for this entry-level gaming rig that packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU.

MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $848 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.

Sony 65" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $2,198 now $1,398 @ Walmart

The A90J is one of Sony's best OLED TVs. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. It also features a backlit remote and packs Sony's heatsink tech, which results in brighter HDR pictures.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is a membership service for Walmart shoppers. It's priced at $98/year or $12.95/month and includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart members also get early access to Black Friday deals. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.