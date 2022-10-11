Today is a great day to buy the Apple Watch 8 — its just hit a lowest ever price

If you’ve been waiting till Amazon Prime Day to invest in an Apple Watch, we’ve got good news — the newly released Apple Watch 8 just dropped to its lowest ever price courtesy of the retailer's Prime Early Access Sale.

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $50 saving on a wearable that has been on sale for a few weeks. Both Amazon and Walmart (opens in new tab) have dropped the price of some GPS models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. For example, the 41mm GPS aluminium Apple Watch Series 8 in silver with the starlight sport band is now $349, compared to its regular price of $399. At the time of writing, the Midnight and (PRODUCT)RED versions are also available at a discounted price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the brand-new Apple Watch Series 8 in the past 30 days. It’s currently the best Apple Watch (opens in new tab) on the market — Not only does the Apple Watch Series 8 benefit from Apple’s activity tracking sensors, FDA-approved ECG monitor, an always-on display and dedicated App Store, but it has a new skin temperature sensor that informs cycle and sleep tracking. It also has crash detection and offers the new Apple Watch low power mode (opens in new tab).

Released a few weeks ago, the Apple Watch 8 might not be as exciting as Apple’s adventure watch — the Apple Watch Ultra , but if you’re not planning on taking your tech rock climbing or diving any time soon, it’s still the best Apple Watch to buy.

It’s not a major upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 7 in terms of features, but it has the same great design and larger screen. What's new between the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7 is the skin temperature sensor, which can inform cycle and fertility tracking, as well as sleep tracking. The Series 8 also launched with the long-awaited low power mode, which can extend the latest Apple Watch's battery life to 36 hours. What's more, the Apple Watch 8 has a new crash detection feature, leveraging improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most.

For those with an older Apple Watch, it’s worth upgrading to the Apple Watch 8 for the bright, large, edge-to-egde display, which is easy to see, even in direct sunlight. This screen, which is 20% larger than the Apple Watch Series 6's, is optimized for features like Always-On Display, the new watchOS 9 faces and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages.