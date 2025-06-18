Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is at its lowest price ever in this early Prime Day deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has been out for nearly a year and it's one of the best smartwatches you can get. A sequel is likely to launch soon, but if you're looking for a bargain — this early Prime Day deal is for you.

Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm/LTE) for just $399 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen yet, knocking $250 off the normal price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $399 at Amazon Samsung's high-end smartwatch is under $400 for the first time ever with this early Prime Day deal, but only for the Titanium Gray and Titanium White models. The Titanium Silver variant is also on sale, but only for $180 off. It's the cheapest price we've seen for the 47mm watch. It boasts a sportier and more durable design than the Galaxy Watch 7 and it's one of the best smartwatches for tracking workouts.

Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is the high-end luxury watch in the company's smartwatch range with a number of upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 7 including longer battery life, a more durable design and an extra button.

The watch is already cheaper than the best Apple Watch, which is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 available for $649 on Amazon; $250 more than the Galaxy Watch Ultra is going for in this deal.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the one that changed my mind about smartwatches, and I wear it near daily, especially when tracking walks and running stats.

It's far sportier than the main Galaxy Watch and includes dual-band GPS tracking and active sensors.

While it might not match the sports tracking of the best Garmin watches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a lot more smart features, and if you want a sporty Wear OS device it’s the standout option, especially at this knockdown price.