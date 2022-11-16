There's now an 85-inch TV on sale for $1,199 for Black Friday

It's never happened before, but I think I've finally found a Black Friday deal on an 85-inch TV that doesn't break the bank. Typically even the best deals on 85-inch TVs only bring them down to a little less than $2,000 — but this is the first I've seen that costs just over a grand.

The TV in question is the 85-inch Hisense A7H 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $1,199 (opens in new tab) after a $500 discount. That's 29% off, making it a very reasonable buy ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 85" A7H 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Hisense A7H may say that it's 75 inches wide, but you're actually looking at an 85-inch TV that's only $1,199 after a $500 discount ahead of Black Friday. What I like about this model is obviously the extra screen real estate, but also that it supports Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual: X and comes with Google Assistant built-in. Because it uses Google TV as its smart platform, you'll be able to Cast to this TV no problem and have shows and movies recommended to you as Google TV learns what kind of content you like to watch. It's a solid 85-inch TV, and at this price? Well, it's almost impossible to do better.

So what's the deal with the TV? This is a Hisense TV that's a bit lower on the range compared to the more expensive Hisense U8H model that we reviewed a few weeks ago. Being a bit lower in the range means missing out on a few features, like being a regular LED-LCD TV rather than a Mini-LED TV and the lack of a quantum dot filter.

That said, just because it's missing some high-end features doesn't mean the Hisense A7H is an awful TV. As I mentioned, there's lots to appreciate here. Besides the extra screen real estate, this TV supports Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual: X and comes with Google Assistant built-in. Because it uses Google TV as its smart platform, you'll be able to Cast to this TV no problem and have shows and movies recommended to you as Google TV learns what kind of content you like to watch.

With Google TV, you’ll have access to Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, among other streaming services, which is great if you don't want to connect any streaming stick or a game console.

So who shouldn't buy this TV? Serious gamers shouldn't because this TV's refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. That's not great for folks who want to play the PS5 or Xbox Series X at their highest settings, and that means PC gamers looking for a living room screen should probably pass on it, too.

Still, this is a great option for movie and TV watchers, and at this price you won't be able to find a cheaper 85-inch TV.

