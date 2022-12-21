This 58-inch 4K Fire TV just crashed to $349 in last-minute holiday deal

The window for holiday shopping is almost over, but there is still time to save courtesy of Amazon’s last-minute deals (opens in new tab). And included in the dozens of available discounts is one of the best cheap TV deals of the whole year.

Right now, this Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K Fire TV is on sale for $349. That's a massive 42% off its regular retail price of $599 and the lowest price ever for this 2022 model. The 50-inch model is also on sale for $339 at Amazon, which is a respectable 36% off. However, for just an extra $10 we'd recommend opting for the larger 58-inch model.

This Hisense QLED 4K Fire TV has been sliced $250 off as part of Amazon's last-minute holiday deals. It lacks the premium features of more expensive models, but is a great affordable set with an impressive 4K UHD panel, HDR features, and a HDMI 2.1 port. Plus, it also offers access to pretty much all the streaming service you'll need via the Fire TV OS.

This Hisense TV may not come with all the premium features you get with one of the best OLED TVs, but you’re still getting a solid TV at an excellent price. For starters, it comes packing a full 4K UHD display that offers strong colors and contrast. Plus, this is a QLED TV, using quantum dot technology to significantly boost picture performance while still maintaining an affordable price. And this Hisense 4K TV packs HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10 Plus support to further enhance image quality.

As this is a Fire TV you’ll have instant access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. And you can control almost the whole TV with just your voice thanks to the supplied Alexa Voice Remote. The Fire TV OS can be a little unresponsive at times and it's far from ad-free, but it offers pretty much all the smart TV features you’ll need on daily basis.

While there is an appreciated HDMI 2.1 port, the TV’s refresh rate is locked at 60Hz, which makes it less ideal for next-gen gaming on PS5 on Xbox Series X. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a new 4K TV on a budget, this Hisense model is a great pick that combines essential features with a price tag that won't sting your wallet too much.

