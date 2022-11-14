Sony 55-inch OLED TV just hit lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are kicking into gear now as the day itself is just around the corner, and it’s savings on TVs that are proving the most popular now. And while we’ve seen some excellent Black Friday TV deals to date, Best Buy might have just topped them all.

Right now, the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $900 savings compared to its usual price tag of $1,899. Last week this TV was on sale for $600 off, but Best Buy has now dropped it even further, which brings it back down to its lowest-ever price. We last saw this discount during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sales event.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" Bravia XR A80J OLED: $1,899 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV has been slashed a massive $900 at Best Buy. This is a huge savings on one of our favorite ever TVs. It packs a wealth of premium features including HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful 4K upscaler and all the Smart TV features you could want courtesy of the Google TV OS.

We rank the Sony Bravia XR A80J as one of the best TVs you can buy, period. And that’s definitely not a label we throw around lightly. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J review we were impressed with just about all aspects of this television and described it as “the TV of the future” at the time.

We rate this OLED TV so highly because it’s positively overflowing with the top features we look for in a TV. It offers HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K upscaling for non-Ultra HD content, and access to all the best streaming services via Google TV. That’s one of our favorite Smart TV operating systems and surpasses the likes of Android TV by offering a cleaner interface that is better at surfacing content you’ll actually want to watch.

The audio of this Sony TV is also exceptional with Acoustic Surface Audio Plus technology being used to turn the entire screen into a speaker. But that hasn’t come at the cost of size, as Sony has managed to keep the design of this TV sleek and slim. It should almost go without saying but the picture quality is also phenomenal thanks to the OLED panel.

Perhaps the one fatal flaw of the Sony Bravia XR A80J was its eyewatering launch price — the 65-inch model retailed for $2,499 — but this has been slowly decreasing in recent months and now courtesy of Best Buy Black Friday deals it has never been available for less.

