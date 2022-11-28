This 55-inch Mini-LED TV is nearly 50% off in Cyber Monday deal

All week, I've been getting questions from readers about my Hisense U8H review and whether or not they should pick one up before Cyber Monday deals. As much as I liked Hisense's Mini-LED TV, having given it a 4-star rating, I’ve been on the fence about a recommendation given how many other TV deals there are this week.

What changed my mind? Well, I just saw that the 55-inch Hisense U8H is $599 at Best Buy after a $500 discount (opens in new tab) — that’s a wild discount and it’s one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals I’ve seen so far. But this will likely sell out fast.

Hisense 55" U8H Mini-LED Smart TV: was $1,149 now $599 @ Best Buy

This is an excellent deal on an excellent TV. This limited-time deal shaves $550 off the Hisense U8H, Tom's Guide's pick for TV of the Year 2022 as it brings Mini-LED lighting to a more affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around that price, and its color reproduction is as good as some of this year’s best TVs.

In my review of the Hisense U8H, I heaped praise on the TV for its excellent brightness and contrast due to the use of its Mini-LED backlight. On top of those specs advantages, the Hisense U8H supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and rocks two 10W speakers and a 20W woofer for ultimate TV sound.

For gamers, the Hisense U8H supports auto-low latency mode and 120Hz VRR. Just watch out: Two of its ports will support 4K@120Hz, while the other two only support 4K@60Hz. Having all four of them be full-spec HDMI 2.1 would’ve been great, but two are better than none.

The cherry on top of this TV? The Hisense U8H has an ATSC 3.0 tuner that will enable it to watch NextGen TV over-the-air broadcasts. Not every broadcaster has adopted the new standard, but anyone with a Hisense U8H will be ready for them as they roll out across the country.

