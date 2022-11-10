Grab this huge 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $448 in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are really heating up now. And, while Amazon and Best Buy have dominated the early offers, Walmart is now joining the party with a Black Friday TV deals event that makes a very big TV surprisingly affordable.

For a limited time, this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for $488 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a discount of $70 compared to its previous price of $520, and it’s one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for a TV of this size.

It even beats the Best Buy Black Friday deals that offers a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV for $579 (opens in new tab).

Hisense 75" 4K TV: $520 $448 @ Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday deals have arrived, and this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $448 is headlining the offers. It runs Roku TV OS for easy access to all your favorite streaming services. Plus, this set supports HDR, voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa and a dedicated Game Mode for reduced input lag when playing video games.

As you might expect for the price, this Hisense 4K TV doesn’t come with a huge range of additional features, nor does it pack a super premium OLED panel. However, for less than $500 you’re getting a massive 75-inch TV that offers full 4K Ultra-HD resolution as well as HDR support for boosted color and contrast.

You’ll also get easy access to all the best streaming services via the Roku TV OS. From Netflix to Disney Plus, whatever you feel like watching will be just a couple of clicks away with this Hisense TV. And with Google Assistant and Alexa support you don’t even need to click anything as you instead opt to navigate with just your voice.

This is also a worthwhile pick for gamers with a dedicated Game Mode that aims to reduce input lag, as well as Motion Rate image processing technology which aims to make fast-moving images smooth. Although, you should note the 60Hz refresh rate, which means it lacks the ability to offer PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming at 120 fps.