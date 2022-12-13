Wow! This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV just got slashed by $800

If you’re shopping for a TV deal ahead of the holidays now is the time to commit to a purchase. The last-minute holiday deals are in full flow and soon shipping estimates will stretch beyond the festive season. The good news is Samsung is offering late shoppers seriously epic discounts on some of the best TVs you can buy.

Right now, the 75-inch Samsung QN85B LED TV is on sale for $1,797 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $800 off its full retail price of $2,599, and the lowest price ever for this particular model. It’s by no means cheap even with this large discount, but it’s still a fantastic deal on a seriously stunning QLED TV. You can also get a similar price from Samsung.com (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" QN85B QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,797 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

The 75-inch Samsung QN85B QLED TV has been slashed $800 in this epic TV deal. This stunning QLED TV is packed with features for the best viewing experience from a powerful AI-based processor to Quantum HDR 24x support. It's also a great pick for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate and lag-reducing technology. Plus, you'll get all the expect Smart TV features and the ability to stream Xbox games without the need of a console.

Samsung are one of the pioneers of QLED technology, and the QN85B lives up to that reputation. This TV comes packing a truly breath taking 75-inch 4K QLED panel that offers vibrant colors and deep contrast. Plus, thanks to a powerful AI-based processor this television can even upscale content that isn’t natively in 4K to make it look better than ever.

This QLED TV also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus features, which help to virtually eliminate input lag and motion blur. These features make it an excellent gaming TV, especially if you’re playing on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The support for Quantum HDR 24x shouldn’t be overlooked either. Your games will look more next-gen than ever.

In fact, you don't even need a console as this Samsung model includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. allowing you to stream select titles directly to your TV without the need for any additional hardware.

If all of the above wasn’t enough there’s also Dolby Atomos built-in and a dedicated EyeComfort Mode, which aims to prevent eye strain by reducing blue light. You’ll have access to all the best streaming services via Samsung's Smart Hub, and there are four separate HDMI ports for plugging in multiple consoles or additional devices. All in all, there is an awful lot of tech crammed into this TV and yet it all comes packaged in a sleek NeoSlim Design.

Big savings on QLED TVs are super popular right now, so make sure to check out this Samsung QN85B model while it’s still available. And if you’d like to see some alternatives, we’ve got a full roundup of the best cheap TV deals you can secure right now.