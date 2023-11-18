I test TVs for a living and this is the Black Friday TV deal I'm recommending to my friends

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever

Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV displaying a landscape
(Image credit: Future)

I've had the great pleasure of reviewing (and editing) a TON of TV reviews this year, but one of them has stuck out in mind a bit further than the rest — and it's currently on sale for Black Friday.

The TV I'm talking about is the Hisense U8K, one of the best TVs of 2023 and on sale this week for $896 after a $500 discount on Amazon. It's the TV that I'm going to recommend to friends and family shopping for Black Friday TV deals.

As I said in my Hisense U8K review, I loved this TV's awesome brightness and vibrant colors. The U8K's lack of color banding issues and improved processor make it a great upgrade over last year's U8H and it has a raft of improved specs.

In our tests, the Hisense U8K hit a peak brightness of 1788.313369 nits in a 10% window putting it on par with most of the high-end TVs from Samsung. Its 99.8301% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut was also impressive, although its Delta-E score of 4.4614 is far from the best we've seen for color accuracy. Still, the Hisense U8K delivered great picture performance for a wide variety of content, it looked great in conditions with a lot of ambient light and its 4K upscaling capabilities are strong thanks to its improved processor. 

Equipped with a 2.1.2 speaker system, the Hisense U8K also provided a good audio experience. Music, sound effects and dialogue sounded distinct and clear, and the sound got loud enough to fill a room. If you're serious about audio though, you'll probably want to add one of the best soundbars.

I also like the Hisense U8K as a gaming TV. The U8K has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, HDMI 2.1 support with eARC as well as ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, we measured a low lag time of 13.2ms.

The Hisense U8K is an excellent TV, and now's a great time to pick one up thanks to this big discount. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.

