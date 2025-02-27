Wow! This 75-inch Mini-LED is just $598 right now at Amazon
It's the best deal I've seen on a big-screen Mini-LED TV since Black Friday
Big TVs are more popular than ever, but if you're anything like me, you probably associate big screens with big prices. This isn't always the case, and when the TV in question is also using decent hardware, it's time to start paying attention.
The 75-inch Hisense U6N just dropped to $598 at Amazon. That's the lowest it's ever been, and easily the best TV deal I've seen on a big-screen Mini-LED TV since Black Friday. Why am I so jazzed about it? In addition to its ultra-low cost, the Hisense U6N is also equipped with some interesting display technology.
The U6N is Hisense's most affordable Mini-LED TV, and this deal drops its budget-friendly price even more. In addition to its Mini-LED backlighting, the 75-inch U6N also arrives with quantum-dot color, Dolby Vision support and Google TV built right into the software. It's a terrific choice for folks who are shopping for a big-screen TV but don't necessarily need top-shelf performance.
Unlike most budget-friendly TVs in this price range, the U6N arrives with Mini-LED backlighting and local dimming rather than direct LED or edge-lit lighting. This allows the U6N to brighten and dim sections of the screen independently. At this price point, the backlighting isn’t as sophisticated as the array of Mini-LEDs found in higher-end TVs (like the Hisense U7N and Hisense U8N), but trust me: This is really nice to have, especially when viewing a 75-inch screen.
The U6N even offers a helpful little collection of gaming features for your troubles. At 4K, it’s limited to just 60Hz, but it nevertheless supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync. Not bad for a sub-$600, 75-inch TV.
And, if you need your next TV to serve as your daily driver for the best streaming services out there, the U6N is ready to take on those duties. It comes with Google TV built in, and with it comes a vast library of downloadable apps.
The U6N is the perfect pick for someone who doesn’t need a laundry list of features or next-level performance but still doesn’t want to scrape the bottom of the barrel for something completely barebones. I’ve spent nearly a year recommending it to friends and family, and now that a 75-inch U6N is just $598, I can nudge them towards an even bigger screen.
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Michael Desjardin is a Senior Editor for TVs at Tom's Guide. He's been testing and tinkering with TVs professionally for over a decade, previously for Reviewed and USA Today. Michael graduated from Emerson College where he studied media production and screenwriting. He loves cooking, zoning out to ambient music, and getting way too invested in the Red Sox. He considers himself living proof that TV doesn't necessarily rot your brain.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
No way! Amazon just slashed $800 off this 65-inch Sony Mini-LED TV
Massive Timberland boot and apparel sale from $19 — 21 deals I’d shop right now