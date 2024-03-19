I test TVs for a living and I can’t believe this 75-inch QLED is on sale for $599

When shopping for 75-inch TVs, it can be hard to find anything under $800, especially from a reputable brand. But the Amazon Big Spring Sale event has delivered one of the best TV deals we've seen with a 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV for just $599.

According to deal tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the best price the TV has ever been by a significant margin, and it's one of the best deals we've seen this week.

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/tvs/tcl-q6-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Even at its regular price, the TCL Q6 is a great value if you're looking for the biggest screen for the lowest price, but today's Amazon deal takes things to a new level.

As we said in our TCL Q6 QLED TV review, the Q6 offers solid performance along with the intuitive Google TV software. While it doesn't hold up against the latest LG OLED TVs, the Q6 is a solid mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer.

To put the TV through its paces, we tried out Oppenheimer in 4K HDR. The Q6's above-average picture clarity allowed us to pick up all of the key nuances in the close-up scenes of Cillian Murphy's face. Likewise, during the Trinity Test, the colors of the swirling flames looked true to life while the bright light from the explosion that reached the test teams didn't wash out or compromise the image details.

So is there a downside to the Q6? The Q6 only has a 60hz native refresh rate and comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the latest HDMI 2.1 technology. It has a low input latency of just 8.9ms, which is pretty snappy, but games will max out at 4K / 60 frames per second.

Also disappointing are the Q6's mediocre 10W speakers, but with the money you save on the TV, you can snag one of the best soundbars this week as well.

Want to go for the biggest size possible but don't want to dip too deep into your savings to get it? The TCL Q6 QLED TV will give you a substantial 75-inch screen for less than the cost of most 65-inch models.