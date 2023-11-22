Tempur Pedic's best adjustable bed for reducing snoring is $200 off in today's Black Friday sales

Snoring is one of the biggest disruptors of sleep – for you and your partner. If you're looking for a good adjustable bed in the Black Friday sales that helps reduce snoring and joint pain, then take a look at the Tempur-Ergo Power Smart Bed Base, now $200 off at Tempur Pedic and with free installation this holiday season.

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses in the world for easing joint pain, thanks to its NASA-developed Tempur foam, and the Tempur-Ergo Power Smart Bed Base doubles down on that by offering zero gravity positions to reduce pressure on every part of your body. If snoring is keeping you and your partner awake at night, this smart adjustable bed also features automatic snore response technology that will adjust your position in bed as soon as you start snoring.

Taking advantage of this Black Friday mattress deal brings the price of a queen size power base down to $1,799. The Tempur-Ergo, which ranks highly in our best smart bed and smart mattresses guide is packed with smart features that elevate your sleep experience beyond just pressure relief and snoring too; it tracks you sleep quality and duration, plus your breathing and heart rate during sleep.

Save: Up to $400 Summary: The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base is packed full of features to help you enjoying better sleep. If you live with a snorer or are a snorer yourself, you'll know how disruptive it can be. This adjustable bed will detect when snoring begins and either vibrate slightly or tilt the mattress at the optimal position to reduce snoring. Unless you have a split model, the other side will also experience the vibration and lift, so that’s something to keep in mind. The base also lifts at the head and the feet with the ability to go into pre-set positions like Zero Gravity, which will leave you feeling weightless. This base works with your own mattress as long as it’s compatible with adjustable beds. Another smart feature included in this bed is sleep tracking, which uses AI to gain metrics, including breath rate, heart rate, and what level of sleep you’re in. It also takes into account your bedroom environment and provides a graph that details if the carbon dioxide, air purity, humidity, and temperature are at a good level for sleeping. This is a really good base for anyone who suffers with sleep issues such as snoring, sleep apnea, acid reflux, and restless legs. Couples will also love it as each side gets its own insight, and if you have a split model, each side can be controlled independently. Benefits: 100-night trial | In-home delivery and set up Pricing history: There are monthly Tempur-Pedic mattress deals and sales and these adjustable beds are often on discount, but usually only around $100 off. This Black Friday there is $200 off as well as free installation of all beds. A queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base will set you back $1,799 reduced from $1,999. It should be noted that whilst you do get a 25-year warranty, there is no option for a sleep trial, returns or exchanges.

3 quick tips to help you stop snoring

Regardless of whether you’re the one doing the snoring or sharing a bed with a snorer, snoring is no fun for anyone — especially when it leads to sleep deprivation. So, here are a few quick tips to help you stop snoring:

1. Change your sleeping position: If you’re sleeping on your back, you’re more likely to snore. This is because back sleeping allows the tongue and soft palate to fall back into the throat and obstruct airflow. Try sleeping on your side instead, if you automatically turn in the night, then you can use a pillow wedge or body pillow to prop yourself up and keep your airways open.

2. Avoid alcohol before bed: That evening glass of wine that you think is helping you relax could actually be disrupting your sleep. Alcohol can relax the muscles in your throat, making it more likely that you will snore so try to avoid it in the hours leading up to bedtime.

3. Use an Anti-snoring mouthpiece or nasal strip: An anti-snoring mouthpiece is a device that fits over your teeth and keeps your jaw from falling back into your throat. This can help reduce snoring by keeping your airways open. Nasal strips can also help, especially if you suffer from congestion as they help keep your nasal passages open, making it easier to breathe through your nose.