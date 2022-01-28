Hurry! Super Bowl TV deal just slashed $700 off awesome LG C1 OLED

Super Bowl TV deals are getting hotter than ever, with discounts on even the priciest sets that sport bright OLED panels. So if you're hoping to snag one of the best OLED TVs to tune into the biggest football event of the year, now's your chance.

For a limited time only, Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796. That saves you a whopping $703, making this one of the best OLED TV deals that we've spotted so far in 2022. This is also the lowest price that this particular model was ever listed for since the Black Friday sales season. Though keep in mind that demand is high, so make sure to hurry before the stock runs out.

65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous $703 off the original price. The LG C1 is the best OLED TV on the market, packing a powerful 4th-gen a9 AI processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. Best Buy also has it on sale for $1,799.

The LG C1 is undoubtedly one of the best TVs available — in fact we consider it to be the best OLED TV on the market. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 model's fresher a9 processor helps it deliver better performance compared to the older model. Our senior writer Kate Kozuch concluded that "unless you strongly favor the older OS, the C1 is a worthy CX successor and should be the OLED TV you buy."

The LG C1 OLED is also equipped with upgraded AI-enabled features and offers a new and refreshed look for its interface. Plus, you can seamlessly control it just by speaking, thanks to its support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI.

This particular model packs a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a bright OLED panel and has an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG and features four HDMI 2.1 inputs, allowing you to pair your new OLED TV with one of the best soundbars and have plenty of room left for streaming sticks and games consoles.

Speaking of consoles, the LG C1 OLED also has a game optimizer feature, which makes navigating through your game settings a breeze. And thanks to the fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED will be that much smoother.

TV deals like this typically don't last for long, and it's likely that we won't see these type of price cuts again for a while, so act fast if you've already made up your mind. And for more deals, be sure to browse through our Super Bowl TV deals hub.