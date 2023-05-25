Score! Get a free $200 Home Depot gift card with Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet

Memorial Day isn't typically known for its home internet deals, but if you're looking to cut the cable, Verizon has an offer that's hard to resist.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $35/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of either a free $200 Home Depot gift card or a free Xbox Series S console ($299 value).

5G Home Plus: $35/month @ Verizon

Free $200 Home Depot Card or Xbox Series S: Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $35/month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a free Xbox Series S console ($299 value) or a $200 Home Depot gift card. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for three years with no contract or equipment fees.

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save some bucks while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet, the service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience).

5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for two to three years based on the plan you choose. Verizon will even help cover switching/early termination fees (up to $500).

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $25 per month. However, this plan doesn't include the Xbox/Home Depot freebies. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages. Also, check out our guide to the best Memorial Day sales happening now.